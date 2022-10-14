Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
actionnews5.com
Advocates work to educate voters on use of new Shelby Co. voting machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for the midterm elections begins October 19. Local organizations, like the NAACP, are partnering with Shelby County to ensure people know how to use the new voting machines. “They’ll ask you if you want to prepare your ballot on the machine do a hand-marked...
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour
Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
localmemphis.com
Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.
DeSoto Times Today
Author speaks to Genealogical Society of DeSoto County about grave restoration efforts
When she stood at the grave of Sheriff J.M. Poag in Thyatira Cemetery, Cindy Jones was appalled. The marker was shockingly broken and in a state of total disrepair. The former sheriff of Senatobia was murdered at the jailhouse door on April 12, 1905, as he withstood a lynch mob. The tragedy shocked not only his hometown, but also reached over 30 newspapers across the United States.
actionnews5.com
Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday. Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding...
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
Local leader advocating to take Shelby County out of permitless gun carry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the shooting that left a little girl dead on Thursday morning in Northeast Memphis. The youngest of three shooting victims was just 10 years old. Neighbors have told us they were shocked when they heard the news about the child who...
localmemphis.com
How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
No, Millington isn't 10 days away from becoming a sanctuary city
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — When it's political season, one thing we know for sure is when we open our mail, there's bound to be a mailer asking us to donate money to a cause or candidate. However, a mass mailing landing in mailboxes in Millington is raising questions. It claims...
MPD crashes call policy into question
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
More abuse suits filed against Memphis-based Varsity Spirit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against a Memphis-based company and now a lawsuit has been filed against a head cheer coach. Tuesday, at U.S. District Court in Greenville, South Carolina, a federal lawsuit was filed naming Pinnacle Cheer’s head coach, Jarred Carruba, as one of three new defendants in an […]
tri-statedefender.com
WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards
The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
actionnews5.com
MLGW president steps down as controversy over new leadership continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly five years of service, the president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water will step down Friday. Current MLGW President and CEO, J.T. Young, will say goodbye to the Mid-South Friday as he heads to Florida to work for a utility company there.
Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program
An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wkms.org
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
