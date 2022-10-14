When she stood at the grave of Sheriff J.M. Poag in Thyatira Cemetery, Cindy Jones was appalled. The marker was shockingly broken and in a state of total disrepair. The former sheriff of Senatobia was murdered at the jailhouse door on April 12, 1905, as he withstood a lynch mob. The tragedy shocked not only his hometown, but also reached over 30 newspapers across the United States.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO