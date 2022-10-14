ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County teen featured on PBS NewsHour

Eighteen year-old Makenna Mead was recently able to pursue her love of interviewing when she was featured on PBS NewsHour’s student media initiative, Student Reporting Labs. The Hernando native said her love for interviewing began when a teacher suggested she help film a nonprofit project. “I went to a...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis NAACP stresses importance of voting in November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The importance of voting was stressed by the NAACP on Friday as the organization held a presser to explain key information needed in order for citizens to vote. Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19. Van Turner is the president of the Memphis branch of the NAACP.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Millington, TN
Government
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Author speaks to Genealogical Society of DeSoto County about grave restoration efforts

When she stood at the grave of Sheriff J.M. Poag in Thyatira Cemetery, Cindy Jones was appalled. The marker was shockingly broken and in a state of total disrepair. The former sheriff of Senatobia was murdered at the jailhouse door on April 12, 1905, as he withstood a lynch mob. The tragedy shocked not only his hometown, but also reached over 30 newspapers across the United States.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
localmemphis.com

How does Reginald Milton plan to tackle youth violence prevention in Shelby County?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Combatting juvenile charges has been a problem in Shelby County for the past few years. Between 2017 and 2019, officials reported an average of 1,000 serious juvenile charges each year. However, in 2020, that number decreased by 20%. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris recently appointed Reginald Miltonaso Deputy Administrator of Education and Youth and he has plans for youth violence prevention.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD crashes call policy into question

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety. Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them. Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More abuse suits filed against Memphis-based Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More sexual abuse lawsuits have been filed against a Memphis-based company and now a lawsuit has been filed against a head cheer coach. Tuesday, at U.S. District Court in Greenville, South Carolina, a federal lawsuit was filed naming Pinnacle Cheer’s head coach, Jarred Carruba, as one of three new defendants in an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tell It Like It Is#Conservative#Republican
tri-statedefender.com

WLOK’s ‘world impact’ embraced at 27th Annual Stone ‘EBEN’ Awards

The 27th Annual Stone “EBEN” Awards featured a special salute to WLOK radio and its founder, Art Gilliam, during a ceremony at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center Theatre last Saturday (Oct. 8). Annually in October, the Stone “Eben” Awards are rolled out in 12 categories, including World Impact...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Raleigh church cited for dumping; pastor says he’s not the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Raleigh church continues to deal with issues of illegal dumping from a nearby neighborhood, but this time they are being threatened with legal action. James Holmes, the pastor at Egypt Baptist Church, said he spends 20 to 30 hours of his own time each week trying to clean up the property. But he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy