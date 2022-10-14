ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract

All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punt Returner#Bears#The New York Giants#American Football
WSOC Charlotte

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp listed as questionable; Cam Akers ruled out

Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss

The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Nick Scott comes up with clutch interception to seal win vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are in full control of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and look like they will get back to .500 with competent play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The game looked to be sealed when safety Nick Scott came up with a diving interception in the red zone that gave the ball back to the Rams with a 14-point lead and minutes remaining in the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy