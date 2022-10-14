Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO