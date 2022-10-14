Read full article on original website
Jon Gruden scores notable legal victory against NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden on Friday scored another legal win against the NFL. U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL’s attempt to move Gruden’s lawsuit out of a public courtroom and into arbitration this week, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. Allf ruled that Gruden’s contract with the Raiders limited arbitration to disputes directly between Gruden and the team, not the league as a whole.
Cardinals LB Devon Kennard Tweets Goodbye Post
Arizona Cardinals LB Devon Kennard appeared to bid fans a goodbye on Twitter.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson, who the...
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Spotted in Boot; Gives Update on Injury
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown told reporters that initial x-rays were negative. More on his status for Week 7:
Ja'Marr Chase ices Saints in Dome return with 60-yard TD
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase was looking forward to his big return to the Dome. So much so, he scored twice — including one that put his Bengals ahead of the Saints with two minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. Chase and Burrow hadn’t been shy...
Look: Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Scores First Collegiate Touchdown
Rahsaan Lewis, son of Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, made his first mark as a college football player on Saturday. A Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver, Lewis reeled in a three-yard touchdown pass against No. 16 Mississippi State to give UK the lead. The senior walk-on arrived in Lexington...
Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers
Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
The difference between the brilliant Bills and Chiefs? One Vonnie B’Vsean Miller
In March, barely a month after he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, a tough old linebacker named Von Miller surprised much of the football world by announcing that he was going to sign with the Buffalo Bills. Miller, a veteran of 10 NFL seasons, was about to turn 33, but the Bills were giving him a younger man’s contract: six years, $120m.
Watch: Kyle Pitts TD catch gives Falcons 28-14 lead
The Atlanta Falcons have been more than happy with the performance of Kyle Pitts since drafting him fourth overall in 2021, but for some reason, touchdowns have been especially tough for Pitts to come by in the NFL. In the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, Pitts caught...
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp listed as questionable; Cam Akers ruled out
Two of the biggest names on the Rams have been dealing with injuries this week, but head coach Sean McVay doesn’t anticipate playing the Panthers without them. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald have both missed practice time this week with foot injuries and McVay said that both players will be listed as questionable to play on Sunday. McVay added that he expects both of them will be in the lineup.
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss
The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson gave one away to the New York Giants. Throw the Bears in there as well after Chicago threw up on itself in an inexcusable Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.
Joe Burrow’s Parents Wear Custom Jerseys to Game in New Orleans
The Bengals quarterback played in Louisiana on Sunday for the first time since the 2020 college football national championship game.
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Scores Go-Ahead Touchdown Against Saints
The 60-yard score capped a big day for the Louisiana native.
Las Vegas Raiders Upcoming Schedule Looks Favorable
The Las Vegas Raiders can turn the season around in the upcoming weeks.
Watch: Nick Scott comes up with clutch interception to seal win vs. Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams are in full control of the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and look like they will get back to .500 with competent play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The game looked to be sealed when safety Nick Scott came up with a diving interception in the red zone that gave the ball back to the Rams with a 14-point lead and minutes remaining in the game.
Saints Red Zone Issues Allow Bengals to 'Bite Back' in 4th Quarter
New Orleans' red zone issues and more allow the Burrows and the Bengals to 'bite back' and defeat Saints.
