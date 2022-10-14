Read full article on original website
Watch: Kickboxer Sends Opponent Tumbling With Crunching Headkick
A brain-rattling headkick from kickboxer Krzysztof Mariańczyk left his opponent out for the count at The War 4. The sensational KO took place on the main card of the event on Saturday in Poland. Mariańczyk, who fights as a lightweight, was looking to keep his six-fight undefeated combat sports record in tact.
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
UFC Vegas 62 Results & Highlights: Grasso Outlasts Araujo
UFC Vegas 62 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash, while in the co-main, 40-fight veteran Cub Swanson faced Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.
UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!. In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane...
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Oscar De La Hoya Makes His Prediction For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya is making a pick for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight. In the world of boxing, the name Oscar De La Hoya still holds weight. The former champion has transitioned over to the promotion side of the fight game and has found success there as well. Things have changed dramatically since De La Hoya’s fighting days and maybe the biggest difference is the celebrity fights we see now.
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
Watch: Bare Knuckle Fighter Loses Fight By Eye Gouge DQ
A highly-anticipated rematch between bare-knuckle fighter Eric Olsen and Szymon Szynkiewicz at BYB 12 came to an abrupt end due to an eye gouge. Olsen and Szynkiewicz fought on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Saturday. The two heavyweights were looking to make a name for themselves in the bare-knuckle boxing scene and get back in the win column.
MMANews.com Weekly Interview Round-Up (10/9-10/14/22)
This is a weekly interview round-up that is not to be missed! This week, the crew sits down with UFC lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, and two of the PFL‘s biggest recent signings Marlon Moraes and Shane Burgos!. Mateusz Gamrot Talks Camp At ATT, Volkanovski Skipping The Line, And UFC...
Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo
UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.
Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Pinpoint Headkick
MMA fighter Francisco Araujo’s headkick on Thales Morais couldn’t have landed any sweeter. Araujo and Morais met in the main event of Mr. Cage 45 on Thursday in Manaus, Brazil. And Morais was desperate for the win to avoid losing for the sixth time in a row. But...
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Low Kick Knockout Of Swanson
UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez earned the biggest win of his career in a unique fashion at UFC Vegas 62 against Cub Swanson. Martinez welcomed Swanson to the bantamweight division after the veteran fought at featherweight for the majority of his UFC career. He won three in a row entering the matchup and was looking to add his name to the crowded bantamweight picture.
O’Neill Names Possible Career Avenues After MMA Retirement
UFC women’s flyweight contender Casey O’Neill has assessed which paths she could go down once her in-cage career in MMA culminates. O’Neill, the current #10-ranked woman in the 125-pound division, has had nothing but success inside the steel. After four wins under Australia’s Eternal MMA banner, “King Casey” secured a path to the Octagon with a knockout victory at UAE Warriors 13 in 2020.
Archives: Chael Sonnen Explains Why He’s Not Sorry He Took PEDs (2014)
As you’ll learn from the following article published on this day eight years ago, bad guys don’t apologize. Chael P. Sonnen may be the most vocal member of the entire MMA community. There is seldom a day that goes by where he isn’t opining about one thing or another on his YouTube channel. But eight years ago, on the debut installment of his podcast no less, he himself was the subject of the conversation.
Jiří Procházka Talks About Finding Inspiration In Alexander Gustafsson
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka is giving praise to a man that paved the way. For many years the UFC light heavyweight division was ruled by Jon Jones. He was a such dominant champion and seemed unstoppable for the majority of his career. He won the title in 2011 and has defended it many times over the last 10 years. There were only a few who gave Jones a hard time in the cage, one of the toughest tests for Jones over his entire title reign was Alexander Gustafsson.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62. An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.
MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap: UFC Vegas 62 Edition
Welcome the MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap! The relentless schedule of the MMA world means that some fans often don’t have a full look at a fight card until days before the event, leaving the promoters to decide which bouts you should be paying the most attention to. Everyone...
Martinez: “Disrespectful” Swanson Interview Fueled Desire To Win
Jonathan Martinez had a point to prove when he met Cub Swanson at UFC Vegas 62 last night. Martinez earned a statement win against the UFC legend in their co-main event bout. And he almost got it done in the first round after landing a huge knee that sent Swanson to the canvas.
Archives: GSP Responds To Jon Jones’ Rant (2018)
GOAT vs. GOAT? Here’s a look back at a story published on this day four years ago, where Georges St-Pierre responded to a Jon Jones rant about PED usage. Jon Jones has had a well-documented history with USADA and drug-test issues. It is for that reason that many people place Georges St-Pierre and/or others above “Bones” in GOAT debates. However, as likeable as GSP may be, Jon Jones did not mince words when he perceived St-Pierre was taking a shot at him and his accomplishment, as we documented in an installment last week of The MMA News Archives.
Helwani Shares Moment He Knew Dana White Had No Moral Line
Ariel Helwani has been reflecting on his infamous beef with Dana White, and has revealed what moment changed his perspective forever. There are many moments where the beef between Helwani and White has boiled over, but the biggest by far came during the UFC 199 fight week, when the Canadian journalist leaked news of Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 200, leading to him getting a “ban” from UFC events that was later lifted.
