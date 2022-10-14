ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this month

 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh next week.

According to the White House, Biden will be in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20. He will also travel to Philadelphia for a fundraiser for John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.

No other information was released by the White House.

Biden was last in Allegheny County for Labor Day, when he gave a speech at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 in West Mifflin.

He spoke for about 20 minutes at the union hall. In attendance were about 200 steelworkers and other local leaders, including Fetterman.

