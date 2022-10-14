Union men’s hockey get power play on track in 5-1 win over Bentley

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union's Tyler Watkins handles the puck next to Bentley's Dylan Pitera during Thursday's men's college hockey non-conference game at Messa Rink.

SCHENECTADY — It took five games, but the Union College men’s hockey team’s power play finally found the back of the net.

Three times, in fact.

Junior right wing Tyler Watkins had a pair of power-play goals, and junior left wing Chaz Smedsrud had the other as the Dutchmen cruised to a 5-1 non-conference victory over Bentley on Thursday at Messa Rink.

The Dutchmen (2-2-1) entered the game 0 for 13 with the man advantage in their first four games. It wasn’t for a lack of trying. They were getting their opportunities. They just couldn’t cash in.

The Falcons (0-2) proved to be the perfect tonic for the Dutchmen’s power play to break out.

“I felt that we were moving the puck better,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “It was just a matter of time. It’s one of those things [where] power plays can be so streaky. Once you get one, everybody just got the weight off their shoulders. They were able to move the puck a little bit more free. I’m excited for those guys. I thought that the special teams was the difference tonight.”

Watkins snapped the Dutchmen out of their power-play funk less than five minutes into the game when he fired a wrist shot from the right wing past goalie Nicholas Grabko. Carter Korpi appeared to be screening Grabko.

Watkins said he didn’t feel any sense of relief about scoring Union’s first power-play goal of the season.

“I think it just felt nice that we started generating chances right away,” said Watkins, who recorded his first two goals of the season. “I think early in the game, that really helped us take control of the first period there. Our biggest concern was right when we got the power plays, even if we don’t get a goal, [was] to keep the momentum in our favor.”

Watkins came through again on the power play at 9:21 of the second period. He corralled a bouncing puck in front of the net and put it past Grabko.

“We started shooting pucks,” said freshman defenseman John Prokop, who assisted on both Watkins goals and finished with three assists. “I think that was kind of the key to the success.”

Smedsrud got Union’s final power-play goal with 8:56 into the second period. Korpi won a faceoff in the Bentley right circle and drew the puck back to Prokop at the right point. Prokop sent the puck to the net, and Smedsrud redirected it past Grabko to make it 4-0.

“The importance of the start of the power play is winning the faceoffs,” said Watkins, who was originally credited with the secondary assist on the goal, but said he never touched the puck after Korpi won the faceoff. “Korpi did a great job tying up the guy’s stick, and we were able to get it back to Johnny. He just sent the puck through, and Chaz got a stick on it.”

Union finished 3 for 7 on the power play and had 10 shots on goal. Hauge praised assistant coach John Ronan for getting the power play on track.

“John Ronan does an unbelievable job with the power play,” Hauge said. “Give him all the credit. He had a great game plan tonight, and the players executed well.”

One aspect of the Dutchmen’s special teams that has been consistently excellent is the penalty kill. Union killed off all four Bentley power plays.

Under assistant coach Lennie Childs’ guidance, Union is 15 for 16 (93.8%) on the penalty kill.

“He does a great job teaching habits and details,” Hauge said. “He’s a student of the game. He’s always learning. He’s a great coach, and the guys have bought into his structure and system. He’s a lot of fun. I’m really lucky with the two assistants I have.”

Union goalie Connor Murphy was back in the net after missing last Saturday’s game against UConn because of cramping that he suffered in the Friday game against the Huskies. He came within 1:15 of getting his first shutout of the season. But Cooper Connell ruined that by scoring his first goal of the season.

“It’s not a big deal,” said the Hudson Falls native Murphy, who made 22 saves. “I’m just happy we got the win. Our whole team played really well in front of me. … It made my life a lot easier.”

NOTES

Union freshman forward Nate Hanley had a goal and an assist. Hanley scored in the third period. …

Caden Villegas got Union’s third goal 2:03 into the second period. …

Union heads to Rochester on Saturday to face RIT in the Tigers’ annual homecoming game at Blue Cross Arena, home of the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.

Bentley 0 0 1 — 1

Union 2 2 1 — 5

First Period — 1, Union, Watkins 1 (Prokop, Smedsrud), 4:55 (pp). 2, Union, Watkins 2 (Korpi, Prokop), 9:21 (pp). Penalties — Mell, Uni (hooking), 1:35; Hodgson, Ben (tripping), 4:15; Niemo, Ben (tripping), 8:53; Scott, Ben (tripping), 10:03; Tupker, Uni (elbowing), 18:31.

Second Period — 3, Union, Villegas 2 (Hanley, Young), 2:03. 4, Union, Smedsrud 1 (Prokop, Korpi), 11:04 (pp). Penalties — Latta, Ben (high-sticking), 10:29; Connell, Ben (roughing), 16:25; Hodgson, Ben (boarding), 18:15.

Third Period — 5, Union, Hanley 2, 3:28. 6, Bentley, Connell 1 (Bochen, Pearson), 18:45. Penalties — Vanroboys, Ben (delay of game), 4:04; Petruolo, Uni (interference), 6:41; Robertson, Uni (roughing), 15:50.

Shots on Goal — Bentley 5-8-10 — 23. Union 20-10-5 — 35.

Power-play opportunities — Bentley 0 of 4; Union 3 of 7.

Goalies — Bentley, Grabko 0-2-0 (26 shots-22 saves), Hasley (11:04 second, 9-8). Union, Murphy 2-1-1 (23-22).

A — 1,455. T — 2:18.

Referees — Mike Baker, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — Ryan Chauvin, Michael St. Lawrence.

