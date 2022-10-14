Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview
Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
State College
Penn State Football Drops in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
After a brutal 41-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday, Penn State football dropped six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Michigan ran over the Nittany Lions in the Big House, led by running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum en route to 418 rushing yards on the day and 563 yards of total offense. Edwards ran for 173 on 16 attempts and Corum for 166 yards on 28 attempts, while each back scored two touchdowns.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU S Brown Says DC Diaz Took Blame for Defensive Struggles
Manny Diaz and Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most important people associated with Penn State’s defense. Diaz, the first-year coordinator, calls the shots. Brown, the fifth-year senior safety, is one of Penn State’s best defensive players and a team captain. Penn State’s defense had its worst...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day
Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Loss at Michigan
Penn State lost to Michigan, and it was ugly. Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say. https://twitter.com/ben_jones88/status/1581364287066411008?s=21&t=tb-DnRu1xX2LvDAEB8fxhA.
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Michigan coach’s hilarious troll of Penn State
Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin has a weekly Twitter tradition where he tweets the name of that week’s opponent three times, followed by a #WeAre hashtag. Franklin’s Nittany Lions, however, walked into an ambush Saturday when they traveled to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup of unbeaten teams kicks off at noon.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
wtaj.com
Maine Bay & Berry Co. serving up Crab Cake Pizza, Lobster Pizza, and Buffalo Shrimp Pizza
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine also provides a diverse array of land-sourced products which is why this local small business added “Berry” to its name.
abc27.com
Arrests made after Carlisle woman killed at New Jersey pop-up car rally￼
WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have announced more arrests in connection with chaos during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last month that left a Carlisle woman dead. Cape May County prosecutors and Wildwood police said one man was arrested on a riot charge and another in...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
