State College, PA

Nittany Nation Gameday: Michigan Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Michigan Preview. It’s a major matchup in the Big Ten as no. 10 Penn State travels to The Big House to play no. 5 Michigan. This week’s guest is Maize and Brew’s Von Lozon who helps us breakdown the Wolverines and we go behind the scenes with Penn State punter Barney Amor, the most interesting Punter in the Word.
ANN ARBOR, MI
State College

Penn State Football Drops in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

After a brutal 41-17 loss at Michigan on Saturday, Penn State football dropped six spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday afternoon. Michigan ran over the Nittany Lions in the Big House, led by running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum en route to 418 rushing yards on the day and 563 yards of total offense. Edwards ran for 173 on 16 attempts and Corum for 166 yards on 28 attempts, while each back scored two touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PSU S Brown Says DC Diaz Took Blame for Defensive Struggles

Manny Diaz and Ji’Ayir Brown are two of the most important people associated with Penn State’s defense. Diaz, the first-year coordinator, calls the shots. Brown, the fifth-year senior safety, is one of Penn State’s best defensive players and a team captain. Penn State’s defense had its worst...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan’s Maize Out looks brilliant on gorgeous Ann Arbor Day

Michigan pulled out the big guns for the big home versus No. 10 Penn State as the Wolverines arrived with the Maize Out uniforms with the weather and environment adding to this highly anticipated game. 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga put a gorgeous video of Michigan Stadium with a full crowd, great weather, and the flyover shortly before the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CFB world reacts to Michigan coach’s hilarious troll of Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin has a weekly Twitter tradition where he tweets the name of that week’s opponent three times, followed by a #WeAre hashtag. Franklin’s Nittany Lions, however, walked into an ambush Saturday when they traveled to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
Maine Bay & Berry Co. serving up Crab Cake Pizza, Lobster Pizza, and Buffalo Shrimp Pizza

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine also provides a diverse array of land-sourced products which is why this local small business added “Berry” to its name.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

