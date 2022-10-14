Mary Frances Busch, 92, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Carthage. Mary was born October 19, 1929, in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of the late Lewis K. Cortez and Leta M. (Irwin) Cortez. She was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School in Carthage, and later attended Joplin Junior College. She married Lewis Oliver Busch, and to this union, two children were born; they later divorced. She was the property manager at Highland Acres Apartments in Carthage until her retirement. She worked as the assistant office manager at Deerfield Apartments and as an office assistant at the Carthage Jr. and Sr. High School. She also worked for the late Bob and Doris Knell. Mary was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Carthage. Mary loved to travel with her daughter and their special North Carolina friends. She enjoyed sports. And she always loved spending time with her family.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO