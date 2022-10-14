Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. COVID shook things up the past two years canceling...
Carthage PD discusses the logistics of putting on the Maple Leaf Festival
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Putting on events like the Maple Leaf Festival takes a lot of planning and coordination. One of the main groups helping make sure everything runs smoothly is the Carthage Police Department. They are crucial in keeping the thousands of people attending the festival safe and having a good time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS...
56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival + Car Show Preview
We went LIVE-on-location today in Carthage to celebrate and preview all the Maple Leaf festivities! We got a run-through of all the things happening this weekend, talked with the 2022 Maple Leaf Grand Marshal and the royalties! Find all of that plus more here!
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
Joplin: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri. In southwest Missouri, Joplin is a city that is famous for its history as a western town. This city lies on historic Route 66 and is home to the Joplin Museum Complex, which includes exhibits on mining and Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminals who hid out in Joplin in 1933.
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
Weekend Wrap (Oct. 15 & 16)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Mary Frances Busch
Mary Frances Busch, 92, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Carthage. Mary was born October 19, 1929, in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of the late Lewis K. Cortez and Leta M. (Irwin) Cortez. She was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School in Carthage, and later attended Joplin Junior College. She married Lewis Oliver Busch, and to this union, two children were born; they later divorced. She was the property manager at Highland Acres Apartments in Carthage until her retirement. She worked as the assistant office manager at Deerfield Apartments and as an office assistant at the Carthage Jr. and Sr. High School. She also worked for the late Bob and Doris Knell. Mary was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Carthage. Mary loved to travel with her daughter and their special North Carolina friends. She enjoyed sports. And she always loved spending time with her family.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
Seneca man devoted to service as both a pastor and firefighter
SENECA, Mo. — A Godly relationship has always been important to Colorado native, Ty Dawson. His father was a church pastor, and instilled in Dawson the importance of faith, family and God, at a young age. A love for God would send Dawson on the path of service, while continuing to live in southwest Colorado, […]
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis
Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis, 81, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Barbra was born on November 26, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Henry and Priscilla (Schantz) Louis. Barbra earned her Doctorate in Adult Education from Rutgers University. She was the Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Santa Barbara City College. She was a Unitarian Universalist by faith and an active member of the Alpine, California Kiwanis and Soroptimist Clubs.
Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly
JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
Gaithers are Farm Family of the Year
Recipients of the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award were Jim and Andrea Gaither. The award was presented by Jay Evans during the Farm Bureau’s Annual meeting. The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic…
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in...
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing
MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in
Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
