Carthage, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. COVID shook things up the past two years canceling...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival + Car Show Preview

We went LIVE-on-location today in Carthage to celebrate and preview all the Maple Leaf festivities! We got a run-through of all the things happening this weekend, talked with the 2022 Maple Leaf Grand Marshal and the royalties! Find all of that plus more here!
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott

Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
FORT SCOTT, KS
nomadlawyer.org

Joplin: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri. In southwest Missouri, Joplin is a city that is famous for its history as a western town. This city lies on historic Route 66 and is home to the Joplin Museum Complex, which includes exhibits on mining and Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminals who hid out in Joplin in 1933.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Mary Frances Busch

Mary Frances Busch, 92, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Carthage. Mary was born October 19, 1929, in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of the late Lewis K. Cortez and Leta M. (Irwin) Cortez. She was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School in Carthage, and later attended Joplin Junior College. She married Lewis Oliver Busch, and to this union, two children were born; they later divorced. She was the property manager at Highland Acres Apartments in Carthage until her retirement. She worked as the assistant office manager at Deerfield Apartments and as an office assistant at the Carthage Jr. and Sr. High School. She also worked for the late Bob and Doris Knell. Mary was a member of Wesley Methodist Church in Carthage. Mary loved to travel with her daughter and their special North Carolina friends. She enjoyed sports. And she always loved spending time with her family.
CARTHAGE, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis

Dr. Barbra Schantz Louis, 81, of Carthage, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. Barbra was born on November 26, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Henry and Priscilla (Schantz) Louis. Barbra earned her Doctorate in Adult Education from Rutgers University. She was the Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Santa Barbara City College. She was a Unitarian Universalist by faith and an active member of the Alpine, California Kiwanis and Soroptimist Clubs.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Spookhouse List from Joplin News First, NOT kid-friendly

JOPLIN METRO AREA — We have compiled a list of area spook houses and haunts linked to directions to make your night of terror with friends a little easier. This list only includes intense locations. We do NOT recommend for kids. Click for our KID FRIENDLY list, it’s called Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First. Joplin News...
JOPLIN, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Gaithers are Farm Family of the Year

Recipients of the Cherokee County Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year Award were Jim and Andrea Gaither. The award was presented by Jay Evans during the Farm Bureau’s Annual meeting. The purpose of the award is to recognize outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
MIAMI, OK
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi to close Fort Scott clinic, Girard Medical Center steps in

Ascension Via Christi will be closing its Family Medicine clinic in Fort Scott as of Nov. 11. On the heels of that closing, Girard Medical Center is planning to reopen its practice in Ascension Via Christi clinic’s current location at 109 S. Main St, which will be staffed by Katrina Burke, MD, the clinic’s current physician provider.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO

