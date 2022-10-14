Read full article on original website
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown
The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
Shawn Michaels Maintains NXT Will Remain Focused On Developing Talent
Shawn Michaels says NXT will remain focused on developing talent for the future. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels was asked for his goal when it came to NXT and if he wanted to get back to running bigger venues. “Right now, it certainly is about...
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Hype New Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling talent Joe Hendry took to his Twitter account yesterday to announce that he has a new official IMPACT Wrestling t-shirt for sale. After weeks of video segments, Joe debuted for the company last Friday at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Former...
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
NOAH Sunny Voyage Spoilers (Taped For 10/18/22)
NOAH taped their Sunny Voyage event from Sun Arena Sendai in Sendai, Japan on October 15th. The show is scheduled to air on October 18th on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. Shuhei Taniguchi defeats Daichi Ozawa. Extreme Tiger defeats Kai Fujimura. Ninja Mack...
Saraya Reveals Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and has gotten physical in segments with Britt Baker two weeks ago. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya was asked who she would like to work with in AEW. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but...
Melina Claims Gimmick Matches Were Viewed As Punishments During WWE Diva Era
Women’s gimmick matches in the past were viewed as punishment per former WWE Diva Melina. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Melina detailed her thoughts on some things from the divas era trickling down into today’s age while also revealing that gimmick matches used to be punishments back in the day.
The Rock Explains How His WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better “Black Adam” Movie
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and with that fame has come more roles for the star. The Rock returns to the big screen for “Black Adam” as the star and producer later...
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
The Gunns Discuss Joining “The Firm”
The Ass Boys discuss what it was like joining The Firm. Around a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway. In a new interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, both Colten and Austin gushed about joining The Firm.
Live SmackDown Results – (10/14/22) – Bray Wyatt Returns To SmackDown, IC Title Number 1 Contenders Match And More
Tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown is set to be an exciting one!. You can read the full results for the show below. -The show starts with a car crash involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew attacks Kross after, but the commentary team do not blame Drew for the crash. -Kofi...
Renee Paquette Not Against Doing Segments With Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette is open to working with Jon Moxley, as long as it makes sense that is. Speaking on her podcast The Sessions, Paquette discussed the possibility of working with her husband on-screen. Paquette and Moxley have previously appeared on screen together in WWE. “We’ve never spoken about it, to...
Chris Jericho Says He Is Finn Balor’s Biggest Fan
Chris Jericho and Finn Balor have a respect that runs deep. It’s ironic that two wrestlers with nicknames involving Rock N’Rollin as well as having a penitent for light up jackets are such big fans of each other, but that appears to be the truth. Recently, Finn Balor would give Chris Jericho big praise, calling him a legend of the business.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 2 New Matches for 10/20 #IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling has been releasing a string of talent videos lately, and the newest ones are to set up matches for next weeks episode. IMPACT Knockout Taylor Wilde returned to the company 1 week ago as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory, and now she’s putting the entire Knockouts locker room on notice, starting with Mia Yim next week.
Update On Potential Members Of “Wyatt 6” Faction
It looks like several stars could be on their way to joining the Wyatt 6 faction. While there has been much speculation and hints as to who the Wyatt 6 faction members could be, there has been little in the way of hints regarding the prospective stars possibly joining the group.
AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Results (10/15/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 night two event on October 15 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on Highspots. Full results for the event can be found below. – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Quarter Final: Gnarls Garvin def. Hakim...
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on October 13 drew 94,000 viewers. This number is up from the 89,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating increased on October 13, drawing a 0.03 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. Last week’s show drew a 0.01 rating in that same demo.
