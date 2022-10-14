Read full article on original website
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown
The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
Melina Claims Gimmick Matches Were Viewed As Punishments During WWE Diva Era
Women’s gimmick matches in the past were viewed as punishment per former WWE Diva Melina. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Melina detailed her thoughts on some things from the divas era trickling down into today’s age while also revealing that gimmick matches used to be punishments back in the day.
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
New Anthem Sports & IMPACT Wrestling Executive Hypes Joe Doering Merchandise
Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s new VP of Marketing, Lou D’Angeli, posted a picture of himself with a new Joe Doering t-shirt, and hypes the collection of shirts supporting Joe Doering in his fight against brain cancer. Lou was confirmed last month to be hired on full time as...
Penta & Fenix in AEW
The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of the world and one of the most over acts that AEW has to offer, and yet, both wrestlers are far from the singles scene; and let alone the world title scene and they should be there. Most fans of the AEW product will agree that both Penta and Fenix should be on that world title scene, and even have runs with the world title.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
Shawn Michaels Maintains NXT Will Remain Focused On Developing Talent
Shawn Michaels says NXT will remain focused on developing talent for the future. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels was asked for his goal when it came to NXT and if he wanted to get back to running bigger venues. “Right now, it certainly is about...
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How He Developed His In Ring Style: “My Style Is Catered To A Company Like All Elite Wrestling”
Kyle O’Reilly believes his in ring style is perfect for AEW. Kyle O’Reilly’s arsenal of moves comes from a long history of wrestling, with a particular penitent for martial arts related moves. He uses a combination of kickboxing and intense grappling exchanges. While speaking to Beyond Type...
The Rock Explains How His WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better “Black Adam” Movie
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and with that fame has come more roles for the star. The Rock returns to the big screen for “Black Adam” as the star and producer later...
Saraya Reveals Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and has gotten physical in segments with Britt Baker two weeks ago. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya was asked who she would like to work with in AEW. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but...
The Gunns Discuss Joining “The Firm”
The Ass Boys discuss what it was like joining The Firm. Around a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway. In a new interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, both Colten and Austin gushed about joining The Firm.
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
Chris Jericho Comments On Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Promo: “I Don’t Buy A Word Of It!”
Chris Jericho comments on Bray Wyatt’s first promo since returning to WWE. On Friday Night SmackDown, Bray Wyatt would make his return to the Blue Brand to close the show and cut a promo that blurred the lines between shoot and work. He would thank fans while speaking of how he felt. Just as Wyatt appeared to be wrapping up the promo, a figure appeared on the titantron and taunted Wyatt.
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/15)
NJPW aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Autumn Action series on October 15. Matches were taped on September 11 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results can be found below. – Doc Gallows def. Che Cabrera. – NJPW...
Renee Paquette Not Against Doing Segments With Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette is open to working with Jon Moxley, as long as it makes sense that is. Speaking on her podcast The Sessions, Paquette discussed the possibility of working with her husband on-screen. Paquette and Moxley have previously appeared on screen together in WWE. “We’ve never spoken about it, to...
Paul London Says He’s Accepting Bookings Again
Paul London is ready for a comeback tour. Speaking on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London announced that he would be accepting bookings again with the goal of helping talent. “I have come to a conclusion, a slight announcement. I will begin, effectively immediately, I will begin entertaining...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 2 New Matches for 10/20 #IMPACTonAXSTV Episode
IMPACT Wrestling has been releasing a string of talent videos lately, and the newest ones are to set up matches for next weeks episode. IMPACT Knockout Taylor Wilde returned to the company 1 week ago as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory, and now she’s putting the entire Knockouts locker room on notice, starting with Mia Yim next week.
NXT Star Has No Plans To Return On Upcoming RAWs
It doesn’t look like Veer will not be coming back. Veer came to Monday Night RAW and was looking set to be the next top monster heel on Monday Night RAW. However, when Triple H took over WWE creative from Vince McMahon, Veer has had his screen time cut down substantially and now is working NXT tapings.
