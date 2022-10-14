Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15/22)
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. You can read the full results below. – Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) def. Maximum Male Models (ma.çé and mån.sôör) – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna...
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Hypes Hard to Kill
IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and posted a video of Eddie Edwards hyping up both Hard to Kill and the Fallout tapings the day after. Hard to Kill will be held at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023. Eddie Edwards challenged Josh...
bodyslam.net
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
RELATED PEOPLE
bodyslam.net
Two IMPACT Wrestling Stars Hype New Merchandise
IMPACT Wrestling talent Joe Hendry took to his Twitter account yesterday to announce that he has a new official IMPACT Wrestling t-shirt for sale. After weeks of video segments, Joe debuted for the company last Friday at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. Former...
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Picks Cora Jades Poison On SmackDown
The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.
bodyslam.net
Shawn Michaels Maintains NXT Will Remain Focused On Developing Talent
Shawn Michaels says NXT will remain focused on developing talent for the future. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Shawn Michaels was asked for his goal when it came to NXT and if he wanted to get back to running bigger venues. “Right now, it certainly is about...
bodyslam.net
Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How He Developed His In Ring Style: “My Style Is Catered To A Company Like All Elite Wrestling”
Kyle O’Reilly believes his in ring style is perfect for AEW. Kyle O’Reilly’s arsenal of moves comes from a long history of wrestling, with a particular penitent for martial arts related moves. He uses a combination of kickboxing and intense grappling exchanges. While speaking to Beyond Type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bodyslam.net
NOAH Sunny Voyage Spoilers (Taped For 10/18/22)
NOAH taped their Sunny Voyage event from Sun Arena Sendai in Sendai, Japan on October 15th. The show is scheduled to air on October 18th on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. Shuhei Taniguchi defeats Daichi Ozawa. Extreme Tiger defeats Kai Fujimura. Ninja Mack...
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/14)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the the full results below. – Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson Montana. – Myles...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/16/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its Battle Autumn tour on October 16 from Niigata/Aore Nagaoka. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results are found below. – Great Bash Heel (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita. – CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro...
bodyslam.net
Saraya Reveals Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and has gotten physical in segments with Britt Baker two weeks ago. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Saraya was asked who she would like to work with in AEW. “Britt, 100%. I know she gets used a lot, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bodyslam.net
The Gunns Discuss Joining “The Firm”
The Ass Boys discuss what it was like joining The Firm. Around a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway. In a new interview with the AEW Unrestricted podcast, both Colten and Austin gushed about joining The Firm.
bodyslam.net
Update On AEW All Out Brawl, Witnesses Still To Be Interviewed
There is still no inkling to when the suspended talent from the All Out Brawl will be brought back to AEW programming. Dave Meltzer has provided an update on the situation in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealing that the investigation remains ongoing. He would also note that witnesses are still to be interviewed regarding the incident.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Explains How His WWE Career Helped Him Create A Better “Black Adam” Movie
The Rock has successfully transitioned from the world of WWE to the world of Hollywood, becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and with that fame has come more roles for the star. The Rock returns to the big screen for “Black Adam” as the star and producer later...
bodyslam.net
Bobby Fish Was Recently Backstage At NXT Event
It looks like Bobby Fish could find his way back to WWE after all. Bobby Fish left AEW a short time ago upon his contract with the promotion expiring and while he has competed in IMPACT, the reactions he has received have been mocked by many fans due to the fact he has got little to no reactions in the promotion.
bodyslam.net
Melina Claims Gimmick Matches Were Viewed As Punishments During WWE Diva Era
Women’s gimmick matches in the past were viewed as punishment per former WWE Diva Melina. In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Melina detailed her thoughts on some things from the divas era trickling down into today’s age while also revealing that gimmick matches used to be punishments back in the day.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/15/22)
Season 4, Episode 6 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The full episode can be seen on the NWA YouTube channel. You can read the full results below. Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy)
bodyslam.net
Renee Paquette Not Against Doing Segments With Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette is open to working with Jon Moxley, as long as it makes sense that is. Speaking on her podcast The Sessions, Paquette discussed the possibility of working with her husband on-screen. Paquette and Moxley have previously appeared on screen together in WWE. “We’ve never spoken about it, to...
bodyslam.net
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
Comments / 0