The poison has been picked. This past week on NXT, it was made official that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez would both pick opponents for each other for next week’s NXT. Cora would be allowed to pick someone from RAW, while Perez would be able to pick from SmackDown. Well, she did. In a backstage segment, Roxanne Perez picked Raquel Rodriguez to be Cora’s opponent next week.

