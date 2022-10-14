ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?

With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Good review – David Tennant is magnificent in chilling drama

Revived with a superb cast, CP Taylor’s play about a professor embracing nazism is fascinating psychological theatre with the feel of a fever dream. There is an instructive early scene in CP Taylor’s play about Germany’s slide into nazism when we hear of the friendship between Beethoven and Goethe, which ended when the composer, living in penury, wrote a begging letter to Goethe, who never responded. Professor Halder (David Tennant), a German academic, recounts this betrayal to his Jewish best friend, Maurice (Elliot Levey), in outraged tones, yet it is he who betrays his friend in the most heinous of ways.
Rings of Power will cover the War of the Last Alliance

Rings of Power will include War of the Last Alliance and Sauron’s downfall. Rings of Power episode 8, the season finale, answered a lot of questions about the series. We now know for certain that Halbrand is Sauron, and that the Stranger is everyone’s favourite Wizard, Gandalf. There...
John Oliver takes swipe at House of the Dragon on HBO’s own Last Week Tonight

John Oliver took a couple of swipes at HBO in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.The talk show host made two jokes at the expense of his own network during Sunday night’s (16 October) instalment. The main segment of the episode saw Oliver speaking about transgender rights, during which he showed a video of an interview with a young trans girl expressing frustration that she couldn’t use the girls’ bathroom at school, which had security standing guard outside.“This is brutal,” Oliver said of the video. “It’s so dark it is genuinely hard to watch – which would also,...
Bask in the Splendor of Middle-earth

“I’ve heard the dwarves have greatly expanded their halls of late,” the elven smith Celebrimbor says to Elrond, the future Lord of Rivendell, as they approach the dwarven city of Khazad-dûm in the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. “They sculpt the rock with the respect of one who cares for an aged parent. I’ve long wanted to see them work.” Celebrimbor shares that curiosity with viewers of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy: It’s the cavernous ruins of this underground citadel, after all, that make a memorable impression in The Fellowship of the Ring as the home of a terrifying Balrog. (Also known as the sequence in which Gandalf the Gray becomes immortalized as a meme.)
Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota

'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
'Killer robots' will be nothing like the movies show – here's where the real threats lie

You might suppose Hollywood is good at predicting the future. Indeed, Robert Wallace, head of the CIA’s Office of Technical Service and the US equivalent of MI6’s fictional Q, has recounted how Russian spies would watch the latest Bond movie to see what technologies might be coming their way. Hollywood’s continuing obsession with killer robots might therefore be of significant concern. The newest such movie is Apple TV’s forthcoming sex robot courtroom drama Dolly. I never thought I’d write the phrase “sex robot courtroom drama”, but there you go. Based on a 2011 short story by Elizabeth Bear, the plot concerns a...
