Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story
‘The Rings of Power is pretending Isildur is dead, but he’ll probably be saved in the same way as Aragorn in ‘The Two Towers.’
'The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power' season 1 finale reveals the identity of Sauron. Here's what the ending could mean for season 2.
The "Rings of Power" finale raises the stakes of the show by finally revealing Sauron and the start of his plan.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rings of Power Finale Recap: Halbrand and The Stranger's True Identities Revealed — Plus, Who Died?
With its Season 1 finale, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally provided answers about the enduring mystery surrounding Halbrand and The Stranger’s true identities, while also laying the groundwork for an even bigger adventure when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2. THE STRANGER | With the mystics — The Dweller (Bridie Sisson), The Ascetic (Kali Kopae) and The Nomad (Edith Poor) — tracking The Stranger, Harfoots Nori, Poppy, Marigold and Sadoc also followed him in the hopes of saving their tall friend from the danger that awaited him. The mystics caught up to the Stranger first, with...
Who Exactly Were Those Three Witches in The Rings of Power?
They've been lurking around. Setting fire to stuff. Being witchy.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Good review – David Tennant is magnificent in chilling drama
Revived with a superb cast, CP Taylor’s play about a professor embracing nazism is fascinating psychological theatre with the feel of a fever dream. There is an instructive early scene in CP Taylor’s play about Germany’s slide into nazism when we hear of the friendship between Beethoven and Goethe, which ended when the composer, living in penury, wrote a begging letter to Goethe, who never responded. Professor Halder (David Tennant), a German academic, recounts this betrayal to his Jewish best friend, Maurice (Elliot Levey), in outraged tones, yet it is he who betrays his friend in the most heinous of ways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power will cover the War of the Last Alliance
Rings of Power will include War of the Last Alliance and Sauron’s downfall. Rings of Power episode 8, the season finale, answered a lot of questions about the series. We now know for certain that Halbrand is Sauron, and that the Stranger is everyone’s favourite Wizard, Gandalf. There...
"House Of The Dragon" Episode 9 Sees The Hightowers Up To No Good
Episode 9 is traditionally the biggest and bloodiest episode in each season of Game of Thrones.
John Oliver takes swipe at House of the Dragon on HBO’s own Last Week Tonight
John Oliver took a couple of swipes at HBO in the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.The talk show host made two jokes at the expense of his own network during Sunday night’s (16 October) instalment. The main segment of the episode saw Oliver speaking about transgender rights, during which he showed a video of an interview with a young trans girl expressing frustration that she couldn’t use the girls’ bathroom at school, which had security standing guard outside.“This is brutal,” Oliver said of the video. “It’s so dark it is genuinely hard to watch – which would also,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron actor teases a new form for the big bad in season 2 as new clues unlock the three witches’ identity
The Rings of Power has left us with a lot of questions after its explosive finale, but fans are taking comfort in the fact that when the show returns with a second season, they’ll at least know what Sauron will look like or what he’s been up to since we saw him last. Or will they?
Rings Of Power Finale: Showrunner Addresses If [SPOILER] Is Gandalf, And I’ve Got My Own Thoughts
After the Rings of Power finale, the showrunner addressed if a certain character could be Gandalf.
The Ringer
Bask in the Splendor of Middle-earth
“I’ve heard the dwarves have greatly expanded their halls of late,” the elven smith Celebrimbor says to Elrond, the future Lord of Rivendell, as they approach the dwarven city of Khazad-dûm in the second episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. “They sculpt the rock with the respect of one who cares for an aged parent. I’ve long wanted to see them work.” Celebrimbor shares that curiosity with viewers of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy: It’s the cavernous ruins of this underground citadel, after all, that make a memorable impression in The Fellowship of the Ring as the home of a terrifying Balrog. (Also known as the sequence in which Gandalf the Gray becomes immortalized as a meme.)
Two Big Stars From ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Are Coming To Minnesota
'The Lord Of The Rings' franchise had quite a fan following in the early 2000s, two big names from the franchise will be coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. These two aren't the first familiar names to announce they are coming to Minnesota. Last month, we found out Josh Gates ,who has hosted Syfy's 'Destination Truth' and currently hosts Discovery Channel's 'Expedition: Unknown and also Legendary Locations' is coming to Minnesota.
TechRadar
The Rings of Power's Celebrimbor wants to meet a certain dwarf character in season 2
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power season 1 follow. Potential spoilers for season 2 are also incoming. Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards wants The Rings of Power season 2 to introduce a deep-cut dwarf character – and subsequently explore their friendship in more detail. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead...
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
William Shatner's space trip on Bezos' rocket ‘felt like a funeral’
Last year, William Shatner lived up to his Captain Kirk promise by boldly going where no one has gone before (or at least no one at his age), but it turns out he might have been better off staying at home. The Star Trek icon, 91, became the oldest person...
'Killer robots' will be nothing like the movies show – here's where the real threats lie
You might suppose Hollywood is good at predicting the future. Indeed, Robert Wallace, head of the CIA’s Office of Technical Service and the US equivalent of MI6’s fictional Q, has recounted how Russian spies would watch the latest Bond movie to see what technologies might be coming their way. Hollywood’s continuing obsession with killer robots might therefore be of significant concern. The newest such movie is Apple TV’s forthcoming sex robot courtroom drama Dolly. I never thought I’d write the phrase “sex robot courtroom drama”, but there you go. Based on a 2011 short story by Elizabeth Bear, the plot concerns a...
91-Year-Old William Shatner Knows What He Wants To Say To God
William Shatner doesn’t seem afraid of death. In fact, he’s already preparing for his meeting with God in the afterlife. In his new memoir called Boldly Go, he opens up about his childhood, his acting career and Star Trek days, and his feelings on faith and what happens when we die.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0