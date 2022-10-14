Read full article on original website
WEAR
Troopers: Cantonment man dead after another vehicle runs stop sign in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment man is dead and a juvenile is in serious condition following a vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:37 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 85 and County Road 393, a truck failed to see a stop sign and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
WEAR
Deputies: Suspect dead after woman reports being shot in the face in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was reportedly shot in the face and the suspect was found dead with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Cantonment. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of an unknown problem around...
WEAR
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect arrested, 2 kids found safe
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley was arrested in Philadelphia Mississippi. According to officers, the two children she took have been found safe. Police say no other information relating to Gulley's arrested will be released at this time. ------------------- ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Amber Alert...
Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
Teen charged as adult for allegedly shooting and killing 22-year-old
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter was taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile woman charged in death of her six-year-old child
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police today arrested 45-year-old Kristina Rankins in the death of her child, charging her with Chemical endangerment of a child. On December 1, 2021 Mobile Police responded to an unresponsive female in a vehicle on Schillinger Road South, At Home Furniture Store parking lot. When they arrived they found Kristina Rankins unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
WPMI
Juvenile booked in fatal Bay Minette shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office, on October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting. Once on scene, deputies located a 22-year-old victim who...
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
Teen reports man offered her ride, followed her from bus stop: Sheriff investigating
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old girl claims a man in a black sedan offered her a ride and followed her as she got off the bus Thursday afternoon. OCSO said the girl was at the intersection of Beal Parkway and Green Acres Road. According to […]
Man stopped and beaten inside his car, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff reports
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Dennis Arias-Rodriguez is charged with burglary with aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Oct.12 a victim told OCSO two men in a red car cut him off while driving down Playground Road in Fort Walton Beach. According to the report, the men […]
Man sentenced to life for stabbing, killing teen in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his 17-year-old girlfriend back in 2018. Kevin Ordonez-Garcia was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to killing Gabrila Espinal Lainez, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. Investigators believe Lainez and Ordonez-Garcia got into an argument. Ordonez-Garcia pulled Lainez’s hair and […]
WEAR
Teen girl tells Okaloosa County deputies suspicious man tried to lure her to his car
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report by a 14-year old girl that a man in a black sedan repeatedly tried to get her to get in his car Thursday afternoon. Deputies say the girl reports it happened near the intersection of Beal Parkway...
Atmore Police looking for man, allegedly robbed New York Fashions
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Atmore Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed New York Fashions on North Main Street Saturday, according to a news release. It says police responded to the store Saturday, Oct.15 after a customer found the victim with a “head wound.” The customer called 911. According to […]
niceville.com
Fentanyl, heroin seized during traffic stops: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of unrelated traffic stops has led to drug charges against two men, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on September 21, its deputies and VICE/Narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan near the intersection of Persimmon Street and Cedar Avenue in Choctaw Beach. During the traffic stop, the reported driver of the vehicle, Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was allegedly found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of fentanyl, the WCSO said.
16-year-old student with razor blade arrested, planned to start fight: Okaloosa Co. deputies report
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 16-year-old boy Friday for planning to start a fight with a 15-year-old girl after school. The teen was armed with a silver razor blade on the Crestview High School campus, according to OCSO. OCSO reports the two teens were in a verbal […]
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: U.S. 31 in Escambia County reopened after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:37 a.m. Friday has caused a road closure. Both lanes of U.S. 31 near the 39 mile marker, in Escambia County are completely blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Atmore Advance
Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child
An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
