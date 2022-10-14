ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Historic marker to be unveiled at celebration of River View Farm

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, in partnership with Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation are hosting the River View Farm historic marker unveiling on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. In December of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jmu.edu

Safety updates, Oct. 16, 2022

The Harrisonburg community experienced a serious incident that occurred overnight when an unknown individual(s) fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering around 2:20 a.m. While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC 29 News

Public restrooms available on DTM starting November 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When you’re on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall after November 1 you’ll be able to use a public restroom if needed. “It’s something that people wanted for a long time,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. He says there’s been a lack of publicly...
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton PRIDE highlights health and wellness after pandemic

Back in person and at a new location, Staunton PRIDE returns Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. at Gypsy Hill Park bandstand. “There’s a health and wellness piece to PRIDE this year,” said co-director Cole Troxell of Waynesboro. A volunteer with the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center,...
STAUNTON, VA
wmra.org

Eight people injured in Harrisonburg shooting

Harrisonburg police responded to a shooting incident early Sunday [Oct. 16] morning, in which eight people were injured. Harrisonburg officials said the shooting occurred just after 2 am around the 1500 block of Devon Lane, an area of off-campus student housing. Police say an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, injuring eight. Those injured were taken to local hospitals and range in age from 18 to 27. HPD says no arrests have been made.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Downtown Harrisonburg drawing large crowds for Half Marathon, Skeleton Festival this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least 4,000 people are expected to show up to Skeleton Festival happening on Saturday across downtown Harrisonburg. There will be a costume contest on the Court Square lawn. It is open to all ages with several categories including pets, kids under 5, elementary school, middle/high school, adults, and duo/group. On Court Square, you’ll also find the pumpkin decorating contest where participants can vote for their favorite pumpkin before winners are announced at 4:30 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSOC Charlotte

visitstaunton.com

Celebrate Pride in Staunton, VA

October is LGBTQ+ history month, and Staunton Pride as well as various community partners are working together this fall to host a number of Pride events, including the first in-person Staunton Pride Festival since before the pandemic. The two-week lineup will include both fun and serious events designed to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2+ community and its allies. It will also work to address holistic community health.
STAUNTON, VA
wbtw.com

WHSV

Bridgewater adding speed cameras in school zone along Route 42

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In the coming months, photo speed monitoring equipment will be installed to slow down drivers in Bridgewater school zones. In a 5 day study performed by the speed camera vendor Blue Line Solutions in late September, 12,300 drivers traveled the Main Street corridor on Route 42 near Turner Ashby High School and John Wayland Elementary School while school zone lights were flashing. This happened from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

