Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide

Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
Kansas City police investigate homicide near East 80th, Wayne Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night near East 80th Street and Wayne Avenue. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Authorities said when officers arrived, they found the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victim died at the scene.
Independence firefighter dies in crash not related to work

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence firefighter has died following a car crash that happened while he was off-duty. The City of Independence says Harold Eddins died Friday. Eddins joined the Independence Fire Department in 2010 as a firefighter and paramedic, later becoming a fire inspector and then an equipment operator.
Motorcyclist critically hurt in 2-vehicle crash Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on eastbound Highway 350 at Noland Road, Kansas City police said. Authorities said a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic when an orange Honda motorcycle rear-ended the Ford. Accident investigators said that just...
A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
