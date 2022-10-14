Alvarez homers again, Astros top Mariners 4-2, lead ALDS 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October

A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series.

Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

“I call him Grande,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment. His concentration and discipline is way ahead of his years.”

This performance comes after he batted just .100 (2 for 20) with no homers and six strikeouts as Houston lost the World Series in six games.

With all of baseball talking about his hitting, the 25-year-old was asked how he’d describe himself at the plate.

“I would say intelligent,” he said in Spanish through a translator. “Whenever I go up to the plate I try to visualize what the different kind of results that I could get up there when I’m hitting. If everything goes according to plan we’ll get a positive result.”