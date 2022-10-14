Read full article on original website
Tom Brady ridiculed for sideline rant and Bucs loss after weekend without Gisele amid looming divorce rumors
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
Panthers kick Robbie Anderson off sidelines after multiple incidents with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson off the sideline after multiple incidents during the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady arrives in Pittsburgh alone after attending Robert Kraft's wedding
Tom Brady arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday after he was spotted in New York City attending the wedding of New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft.
Bill Belichick blows off Patriots rookie trying to reward him for reaching milestone victory
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins as a head coach in NFL history. When a certain player wanted to reward him for it, he didn't care.
Heated Ron Rivera defends Carson Wentz after tough game: 'Doesn't deserve this'
Three days after Ron Rivera made questionable comments about his quarterback, Carson Wentz threw for just 99 yards. But Rivera supported him in an emotional way on Thursday.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama has seen enough: ‘It’s sickening’
Erik Ainge, the last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama, is tired of waiting for another Vols victory and is ready to celebrate at Neyland Stadium Saturday.
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Oklahoma police find 'multiple' sets of human remains amid search for 4 missing cyclists
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said "multiple" sets of human remains had been found amid a search for four missing Oklahoma men who vanished from a bike ride.
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought
Two robbery suspects are dead after a Florida jewelry store owner shot and killed them during a robbery, Florida authorities said.
Minnesota woman allegedly assaulted for wearing American flag shirt
A Minnesota woman says she was assaulted after wearing an American flag shirt. Police said the woman's face was so swollen they could barely see her eyes.
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Cancun machete attack: Mexico prosecutor launches investigation after American dad says he was left for dead
Cancun's top prosecutor has launched an investigation into the alleged February machete attack on American tourist Dustan Jackson, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
