ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Berea, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Roger Goodell
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Cleveland Browns#Houstonian
Fox News

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge

Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Fox News

839K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy