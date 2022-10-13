Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) Could Outperform Bitcoin Even as $BTC Is Expected to Rise, Crypto Analyst Says
Benjamin Cowen, a popular cryptocurrency analyst, has revealed that while he believes that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) is set to appreciate in the near future, he believes that Chainlink ($LINK) could do even better. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Cowen laid out his bullish case for the decentralized...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
kitco.com
Bitcoin could fall to $6K as Crypto Winter intensifies, but expect recovery next year - Florian Grummes
(Kitco News) - As the Crypto Winter intensifies, Bitcoin could break below its $18,000 support level, which will send the Bitcoin price tumbling to as low as $6,000, said Florian Grummes, Managing Director at Midas Touch Consulting. "At some point I expect that this $18K support level will break, and...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto. Brian Armstrong, CEO of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange Coinbase, announced on Twitter that he will sell off about 2% of his Coinbase holdings to fund scientific research, sending the stock price tumbling amid an executive exodus in the crypto industry.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
getnews.info
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects
People are becoming more environmentally conscious and want to use systems and services that don't damage the environment. Recently, there has been increased interest in launching initiatives to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases. The easily trackable nature of distributed ledgers can help ensure that corporations stick to greener initiatives, whether carbon credits or using sustainable materials. Bitcoin, the protocol that introduced the masses to blockchain technology, has a negative reputation among environmentalists due to the belief that it requires a tremendous amount of energy.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto Winter is Tough. The Following Are Five Crucial Survival Advices
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year’s new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.
blockchain.news
African Crypto Traders Get a Community-Driven Token Created By CYF
African development-focused platform Community Yield Farming (CYF) has developed a community-driven token solely for crypto traders in Africa. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the CYF community-driven token is deflationary and has a distinctive minting feature and a limited supply of 100T CYF. The token comes with an algorithm...
forkast.news
Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative
A partnership between the World Gold Council (WGC) and Swiss-based DLT infrastructure and application provider aXedras Group could make gold trading more accessible and streamlined, though insiders are skeptical, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. Fast facts. The WGC’s initiative “Gold247” proposes bringing a major segment of the multi-trillion-dollar gold...
tokenist.com
Mastercard to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading to Clients With Pilot Project
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Mastercard is planning to launch a project in 2023 that allows banks and financial institutions to provide crypto trading services to their clients, according to a CNBC report. Mastercard’s new program will serve as a bridge that connects banks and Paxos, a crypto trading platform used by PayPal and others.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
Comments / 0