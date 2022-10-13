Read full article on original website
Crypto Winter is Tough. The Following Are Five Crucial Survival Advices
The year has been terrible for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin and other digital assets have been battered by macroeconomic unrest, suffering a decline that has sent many of last year's new crypto adopters running for the exit. After an extended market rally saw the global cryptocurrency market capitalization top $3 trillion in late 2021, Bitcoin and other digital assets have experienced a decline. Currently, the market is valued slightly under $1 trillion, and both Bitcoin and Ethereum are selling at prices that are more than 70% below their all-time highs.
War Spurs Crypto Activity in Russia and Ukraine, Chainalysis Reports – Bitcoin News
The deadly conflict that started with Russia’s assault on Ukraine has increased crypto-related activity in both countries, according to Chainalysis. Fiat inflation and sanctions pressure led to several spikes in transaction volumes this year, the blockchain forensics firm has found, while Eastern Europe as a whole sustained its role in the global crypto ecosystem.
Here’s How Much ETH Is Expected To Be Burned Every Year
The Ethereum (ETH) burn was implemented with the EIP-1559 and since then, thousands of ETH have been burned and taken out of circulation. The ETH burn continues in a bid to make the cryptocurrency deflationary, and it has actually been able to achieve this in some blocks. Given the number of ETH that is being burned by the hour, here is how much ETH is expected to be burned each year.
Turkey’s September Gold Imports up by 1,700% as Individuals Swap Falling Lira With the Precious Metal – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Turkey’s gold imports of just over 39,000 kilograms in September 2022 are more than 16 times the quantity that was brought into the country in September 2021. The surge in Turkey’s gold imports is reportedly being spurred by the rise in demand for the precious metal by individuals and entities using it in foreign currency transactions.
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
Economist Peter Schiff Warns Fed Action Could Lead to Market Crashes, Massive Financial Crisis, Severe Recession – Economics Bitcoin News
Gold bug and economist Peter Schiff says there are two possible outcomes of the Federal Reserve’s action on the U.S. economy. One outcome leads to “a massive financial crisis and severe recession” as stocks, bonds, and real estate crash. In the second outcome, “the world will run away from the dollar,” the economist stressed.
Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish Divergence
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October – Presales
Last year, cryptocurrency presales exploded in popularity, as they offered eager investors a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor of promising new ventures before they were launched. Presales are high-risk but can pay out huge if the project becomes successful and is listed on a cryptocurrency exchange.
BlockchainCom to close accounts belonging to Russia-based users
BlockchainCom, a cryptocurrency service platform, has announced that it will be restricting Russia-based users from the platform. The announcement comes shortly after the CryptoCom exchange announced that it would also close its services to users based in Russia.
Currently, 51% of Ethereum blocks are censorable. The time has come for Flashbots to end
Censorious MEV-Boost relays, notably Flashbots, are producing an increasing number of Ethereum blocks. If the MEV organization truly cares about Ethereum, it might think about ceasing operations so that developers can put a long-term fix in place.
India taps Polygon network to avoid manipulation in police complaint portal
The 2.8 million citizens that are part of India's Firozabad district could soon enjoy convenience after the release of a new police complaint portal. The portal will use blockchain technology to avoid manipulation. India taps blockchain...
Sam Bankman-Fried backtracks from $1 billion political donation quote
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is backing down from a previous comment suggesting he could spend $1 billion or more in races from now through the 2024 election. In May, the 30-year-old said on the Pushkin Industries podcast, “What’s Your Problem,” that he expected to give “north of $100 million” in the next presidential election and had a “soft ceiling” of $1 billion. In an interview with Politico’s Morning Money this week, however, the founder of the global cryptocurrency exchange FTX called it a “dumb quote.”
Cosmos co-founder issued an alert over a critical vulnerability on IBC
The co-founder of the interblockchain communication (IBC) ecosystem Cosmos, Ethan Buchman, has reported a critical security vulnerability affecting all IBC-supported chains on all versions of IBC. Cosmos co-founder detects security vulnerability on IBC. Buchman has also said...
Mortgage Rates Haven’t Been This High in 20 Years
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. You’re reading Investor Junkie’s weekly newsletter that gets you caught up on the week’s financial news in less than...
