ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building

CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordayl Allen of Roseland.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Christ Hospital
Herald & Review

Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Boy, 17, fatally shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday night. A witness discovered the boy at the 700 block of West 50th Street around 12:04 a.m. when they stated they heard multiple gunshots fired outside their home. They found the boy unresponsive.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
GURNEE, IL
WGN News

Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy