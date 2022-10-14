Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, in hallway of South Chicago building
CHICAGO — A man and woman were shot, the man fatally, in a hallway at a building in South Chicago late Saturday night. Police say the man and the woman were on the third floor of a hallway at a building in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue around11:06 p.m. when shots were fired.
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers abducted 2 men in separate attacks and rob them while driving around Wrigleyville: Chicago police
An armed robbery crew committed two separate abductions within steps of Wrigley Field early Sunday and robbed their victims while driving them around Wrigleyville, according to a pair of Chicago police reports. Neither victim was injured, but both provided police with nearly identical stories of being forced into a car...
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordayl Allen of Roseland.
nypressnews.com
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are investigating two separate incidents in the city’s Wrigleyville neighborhood after victims said they were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on the North Side. Both crimes happened minutes apart and just steps away from Wrigley Field near Clark & Addison streets. The video...
Herald & Review
Parents mourn 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Chicago
CHICAGO - Family members are mourning the loss of Lavell Winslow, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed Friday night at a West Ridge neighborhood park. “His smile. I’m just going to miss him coming in and talking to me, laying his head on my shoulder,” the boy’s mother, Vanessa Winslow, told the Tribune on Saturday.
Woman stabbed by man; man shot by another woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A woman was stabbed by a man as she was trying to enter a residential building when another woman arrived on the scene and shot the man several times Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The 33-year-old woman was attempting to enter a residential building at the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue around […]
nypressnews.com
Teens cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — Forest Park Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at a Walmart Sunday morning, but instead found two juveniles with a replica gun. Police got the call from Walmart Loss Prevention just before noon. They responded to the store in at 1300...
nypressnews.com
Police seek suspects who robbed 2 people in separate incidents in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Lakeview about two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning. The first robbery happened in the 3500 block of North Clark Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified men forced him...
nypressnews.com
2 teens killed, 10 people wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are killed, and 10 other people are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 13 to 62. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot during an argument in Roseland Friday evening.
nypressnews.com
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday night. A witness discovered the boy at the 700 block of West 50th Street around 12:04 a.m. when they stated they heard multiple gunshots fired outside their home. They found the boy unresponsive.
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
Chicago shooting: Woman shoots man stabbing another woman in East Garfield Park, police say
A man was shot after stabbing a woman trying to enter a West Side residential building, Chicago police said.
Boy, 13, fatally shot in head on bench in West Ridge
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night. According to police, Lavel Winslow was found on a bench at the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue around 9:50 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness stated he heard a loud pop followed by many […]
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times.
