North Andover, MA

merrimackathletics.com

Men's Soccer Suffers Defeat at Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. – The Merrimack College men's soccer team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup with Central Connecticut State University on Sunday afternoon, 2-0. The Basics. Score: Merrimack 0 Central Connecticut 2. Records: Merrimack (5-6-2, 2-2-1 NEC) | Central Connecticut (3-8-0, 1-3-0 NEC) Rapid Recap. Juri Schlingmann launched...
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Soccer Shutouts Wagner, Powered by Murnane Hat Trick

North Andover Mass.. – The Merrimack College women's soccer team scored their seventh win of the season, their fifth in conference play on their last regular season home game, in its Northeast Conference (NEC). The Basics. Score: Merrimack 3 Wagner 0. Records: Merrimack (7-7-3, 5-2-1 NEC) |Wagner (4-11-0, 2-5-0...
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Falls to Sacred Heart

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on Friday night against Sacred Heart University. Records: Merrimack (4-13, 2-4 NEC) | Sacred Heart (12-8, 5-1 NEC) Rapid Recap. Sacred Heart jumped out to a four-point advantage. A kill by Cate Wright...
merrimackathletics.com

Four Touchdowns From Dawson Gives Football Third NEC Victory of the Season

North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College football team scored 42 second half points on Saturday afternoon to beat Wagner College to remain undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play. Victor Dawson scored four touchdowns and ran for 128 yards in the victory. His counterpart in the backfield, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns. Rodney Samson led the Warriors with seven tackles in the game.
merrimackathletics.com

Field Hockey Drops NEC Matchup Against Long Island

North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College field hockey team lost a Northeast Conference matchup to Long Island University on Friday afternoon. Records: Merrimack (0-13) | Long Island (6-8) Rapid Recap. Nine minutes into the first quarter Long Island scored first to take the lead. Three minutes later Morgan...
sheltonherald.com

North Haven to honor legendary baseball coach Bob DeMayo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The North Haven High School Booster Club is going to try its best when they honor former North Haven baseball coach Bob DeMayo next month. DeMayo coached North Haven baseball for 64 seasons, winning a state-record 937 games. The...
Outsider.com

Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
06880danwoog.com

Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash

Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
