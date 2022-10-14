Read full article on original website
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
merrimackathletics.com
Men's Soccer Suffers Defeat at Central Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, CONN. – The Merrimack College men's soccer team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup with Central Connecticut State University on Sunday afternoon, 2-0. The Basics. Score: Merrimack 0 Central Connecticut 2. Records: Merrimack (5-6-2, 2-2-1 NEC) | Central Connecticut (3-8-0, 1-3-0 NEC) Rapid Recap. Juri Schlingmann launched...
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Soccer Shutouts Wagner, Powered by Murnane Hat Trick
North Andover Mass.. – The Merrimack College women's soccer team scored their seventh win of the season, their fifth in conference play on their last regular season home game, in its Northeast Conference (NEC). The Basics. Score: Merrimack 3 Wagner 0. Records: Merrimack (7-7-3, 5-2-1 NEC) |Wagner (4-11-0, 2-5-0...
merrimackathletics.com
Women's Volleyball Falls to Sacred Heart
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on Friday night against Sacred Heart University. Records: Merrimack (4-13, 2-4 NEC) | Sacred Heart (12-8, 5-1 NEC) Rapid Recap. Sacred Heart jumped out to a four-point advantage. A kill by Cate Wright...
merrimackathletics.com
Four Touchdowns From Dawson Gives Football Third NEC Victory of the Season
North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College football team scored 42 second half points on Saturday afternoon to beat Wagner College to remain undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play. Victor Dawson scored four touchdowns and ran for 128 yards in the victory. His counterpart in the backfield, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns. Rodney Samson led the Warriors with seven tackles in the game.
merrimackathletics.com
Field Hockey Drops NEC Matchup Against Long Island
North Andover, Mass. – The Merrimack College field hockey team lost a Northeast Conference matchup to Long Island University on Friday afternoon. Records: Merrimack (0-13) | Long Island (6-8) Rapid Recap. Nine minutes into the first quarter Long Island scored first to take the lead. Three minutes later Morgan...
sheltonherald.com
North Haven to honor legendary baseball coach Bob DeMayo
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The North Haven High School Booster Club is going to try its best when they honor former North Haven baseball coach Bob DeMayo next month. DeMayo coached North Haven baseball for 64 seasons, winning a state-record 937 games. The...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
Eyewitness News
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History
HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
Fatal crash investigation continues in South Windsor
South Windsor police continue to investigate a fatal crash from earlier this week. They have released the name of the deceased victim. Joseph Murphy, 64, was from Ellington.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
