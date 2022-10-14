Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support
Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
Jeremy Hunt to set out spending cuts today in emergency statement
Liz Truss’s new chancellor Jeremy Hunt will set out billions of pounds of savings to stabilise the public finances in an emergency statement on Monday.Following his statement later this morning around 11am, the chancellor will address the Commons on Monday at 3.30pm ahead of the publication of his full, medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October.The move is an attempt to reassure the financial markets and furious Tory MPs after weeks of turmoil in the wake of sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43bn mini-budget tax giveaway.Yet those efforts could come to nought this week if Tory MPs decide that a change...
Liz Truss news – live: Jeremy Hunt to reveal details of mini-Budget fiscal plan
Jeremy Hunt will deliver a statement in the Commons later today setting out the government’s medium-term fiscal plan, after repeated U-turns on economic policy in Liz Truss’s first few weeks in office. The statement has been brought forward from 31 October in a bid to calm markets, though the full details of the plan will still be laid out at the end of the month. It comes as more than 100 Conservative MPs were reportedly ready to submit letters of no confidence in Ms Truss as soon as this week. The MPs will urge Graham Brady, chairman of...
Hunt, Rees-Mogg, Coffey and Johnson all set to lose seats in Labour election landslide, poll says
Jeremy Hunt, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Thérèse Coffey are among 10 cabinet ministers who face losing their seats, according to a poll which found the Conservatives are on course for a general election wipeout.The poll by Opinium, using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, projected a 1997-style landslide for Labour, with the party winning 411 seats. The research, commisioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), indicated the Conservatives would lose 219 seats to end up on 137, with the Liberal Democrats on 39 seats and SNP on 37. It projected a vote share for Labour of 43 per cent,...
Pound surges higher as new Chancellor to unveil emergency budget plan
The pound has jumped higher on news that new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to make an emergency statement on Monday to calm the chaos in the financial markets.Sterling leapt to 1.129 US dollars at one stage, having kicked off more nervously, dipping to 1.122 against the greenback in overnight trading ahead of what many have feared would be a testing day on markets.The Treasury’s announcement of an emergency fiscal statement came before markets opened for the first time since the Bank of England ended its government bond-buying scheme, with all eyes on the reaction in gilt trading.The Bank stuck to...
Official: China mining more coal but increasing wind, solar
BEIJING (AP) — China plans to boost coal production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages, an official said Monday, adding to setbacks in efforts to cut climate-changing carbon emissions from the biggest global source. China is a big investor in wind and solar,...
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our...
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 as protests continue
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide. Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on...
Asian shares mixed as markets eye China meeting
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday as investors kept their eyes on the weeklong Communist Party congress in China. Benchmarks dropped in Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong, but they recovered in afternoon trading in Seoul and Shanghai. Mumbai gained. Oil prices and U.S. futures rose.
WADHAMS | A son of Colorado’s plains helped avert nuclear war
Sixty years ago this week, the United States and the rest of the world trembled as the threat of nuclear war with the Soviet Union loomed during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. It is no exaggeration that Llewellyn Thompson, Jr., the son of a southeastern Colorado sheep rancher...
Russia-Ukraine war live: several blasts hit central Kyiv; conflict has pushed four million children into poverty, says UN
Russia launched at least three strikes on Kyiv early Monday morning; 19% increase in children living in poverty in Europe and central Asia since 2021
