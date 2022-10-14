Menomonee Falls police find threat not credible at North Middle School

The Menomonee Falls Police Department investigated a potential threat at North Middle School on Thursday.

According to the School District of Menomonee Falls, police found the threat not credible. The school district said the concern began after an interaction between two students in a classroom. Police say the threat was escalated by rumors.

"The rumors made investigating the threat in a timely manner challenging," the school district said in a statement to students and staff Thursday evening. "We take rumors and threats seriously. Please know that if you hear a rumor or threat of violence, please contact an adult in the school, and it will be investigated fully. If we find students who spread rumors, false threats, or fear to others, those students will face consequences according to the NMS Code of Conduct."

The district reminded students and staff that North Middle School has procedures and policies in place to provide a safe place to learn.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip