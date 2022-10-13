ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan judge fears juror is flirting with defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

By Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcC6T_0iYMVbd300

DETROIT — A juror in the third trial related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is under scrutiny over concerns that she is flirting with one of the defendants, smiling at him from the jury box and looking at him frequently — so much the judge said he's going to keep an eye on her.

"I see her looking directly at your client, and a number of times I've seen smiles coming out of her face. It's enough that it's drawing my attention," Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson told the defendant's lawyer, adding: "I'm going to be paying close attention. ... I don't know if I'm going to kick her off or not."

The defendant at issue is Paul Bellar, 22, of Milford, Michigan, the youngest defendant charged in the sensational domestic terrorism case that is now playing out in state court after four defendants were previously convicted, and two others acquitted in federal court.

'ALLEGATIONS OF JUROR MISCONDUCT': Convicted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters send private investigator to juror's workplace

Smiles and Skittles

A prosecutor raised the issue during a trial break on Wednesday, telling the judge that not only is the juror flirting with Bellar, but it appears he may be flirting back. They smile and nod at each other, the prosecutor said, adding that Bellar at one point clenched both his fists and shook them in an affirmative way while the juror was looking at him.

"We're very concerned about this juror," the prosecutor said.

Bellar's attorney conceded that he, too, had seen the two exchange glances. But he had an explanation for why Bellar was seen shaking his fists.

He was holding Skittles candy in his hand, his lawyer said.

"The shaking of the fist is because of Skittles...'cause guess what? It's his birthday today," defense attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick said, adding that his client is behaving himself.

"I have noticed her kind of looking. He knows. But he's not winking at her. He's not doing anything to encourage her," Kirkpatrick said. "I don't think that's a basis to get rid of this juror. Maybe she likes him — maybe she doesn’t. There's no way of telling what’s in the juror’s mind."

'HUGE SETBACK': Will the feds throw in the towel in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case?

'She's supposed to look over there'

Defense lawyers for the other two defendants also objected to tossing the juror over the flirting allegations, with one calling the claims sexist.

"Simply because a young woman is looking over here — (concluding) it must be some flirtation involvement is just sexist," said defense lawyer Kareem Johnson, who is representing Pete Musico. "People have laughed during this trial. People have smiled during this trial. I completely object to the court even addressing the juror. She's supposed to look over here."

Defense attorney Leonard Ballard, who is representing Joe Morrison, also argued against the judge interviewing the juror, calling such an interrogation "egregious."

"Where’s the basis for saying she’s gonna lie? Because she’s a woman? Because she’s young?" Ballard said.

The judge could interview the juror privately and ask her about her actions — which was done in the federal trial when news of a potentially rogue juror surfaced. But he said he would hold off on any such action.

HATE SPEECH CASES ARE HARD TO WIN: So police, prosecutors use workarounds to jail white extremists

The prosecution, meanwhile, is on edge as the trial has now stretched into day eight. The government's star witness who cracked the case, an undercover informant known as Big Dan, is next on the stand. Big Dan's handler, FBI agent Henrik Impola, was on the stand for seven days before being excused Wednesday.

Morrison, Musico, and Bellar are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act, including kidnapping the governor and killing law enforcement. They were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a self-described militia group that trained near Jackson.

They are not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme, only with helping train the key players in that plot, which was foiled by the FBI in October 2020 with the help of undercover informants and agents who had infiltrated the group.

Testimony resumes Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan judge fears juror is flirting with defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

Comments / 20

JC
2d ago

No surprise the lawyers for the Defendants want to keep this young female on the jury. They're counting on her voting Not Guilty if she's allowed to stay on. I also question why this judge has not removed or interviewed her for her quite obvious bias? Is he, too, biased so these Defendants will not be held accountable for their actions?

Reply
10
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Milford, MI
Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Michigan#Defendants#Governor Of Michigan#Juror#Kidnap#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Governor#Jackson County Circuit
YourErie

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case

LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution. This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

642K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy