'I think it's essential': Poppleton community receiving new renovations

By Ashley McDowell
 3 days ago
In the early 2000's, many residents of Poppleton were displaced, some living there for many many years.

This is after Baltimore began acquiring properties by eminent domain for a New York City developer.

After much back and forth with the city, certain parts of Poppleton have been preserved.

Now updates are being made to the area.

Community members of Poppleton met today at Morning Star Baptist Church to discuss what happens to the remaining parcels in Poppleton.

"I think it's essential, I think if we're talking about repairing harms that have been done in this community, it's the community members that should dictate what that repair looks like, how its done,” Amanda Talbot, Executive Director at Saint Luke’s Youth Center.

Back in July, Mayor Brandon Scott announced an amendment to the city's land disposition and development agreement on the Poppleton project.

In response, residents of Poppleton asked for full transparency to be part of the redevelopment process.

And today, community members were able to express preferences to the department of housing and community development on what they envision for the future of Poppleton.

"What I would like to see moving forward maybe is some completion dates. This is what we want to do, and I like the way they addressed it, like we all not going to agree on it but this is what's going to get done,” said Wanea Elise, who lives in Poppleton.

Alice Kennedy is the Director of Housing and Community Development, she says this meeting gives a voice to residents before moving on to the next phase of the redevelopment project.

"What are some of the things that people are thinking about? Are they looking at wanting additional green space, do they want other single family home ownership opportunities, multi-family, commercial businesses, to get that feedback and take it back and form the next steps of development in Poppleton,” said Kennedy.

Maps of Poppleton were handed out to each person in attendance along with markers and a color key, where people could color in parcels on the map, showing what they would like to see built on those empty lots.

"The positive takeaway is that people in the city are coming to Poppleton, we're having these conversations, they're willing to listen we're willing to learn about different developments, but also to make sure that they know that we have a voice too and that we deserve to be at the table as well,” said Jasmine Braswell, organizer of Organize Poppleton and Poppleton Now.

Kennedy says the next phase of development of Poppleton is build an affordable senior housing center.

Wbaltv.com

Residents upset over illegal dumping site in Edmondson Village

There is a huge garbage dump next to the Edmondson Village community in southwest Baltimore. The heap contains everything from toilets to bedroom furniture. Many residents said they are disgusted about what's going on. There are apartment buildings across the street, a baseball field and a playground nearby, and just out of sight, a few yards away is the illegal dump.
BALTIMORE, MD
