Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Illinois confirms status as B1G West frontrunner with win over Minnesota
Brief Recap: Illinois’ magical resurgence in Year 2 of Bret Bielema is rolling onward! After a tight, hard-fought win over Iowa last week, the Illini rolled into Week 7 and a visit from Minnesota. Despite the Gophers coming off of a bye week, Illinois played like the more efficient...
gophersports.com
Gophers Complete Saturday Sweep of Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 10 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated Illinois in three sets, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers have now won seven in-a-row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini. Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills while Jenna Wenaas...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
offtackleempire.com
Big Ten Basketball Previews: Minnesota
Minnesota favored son Ben Johnson took over for Great Value Pitino and immediately had to piece together a team on the fly, to the tune of adding ten new guys. While the motley crew he established wasn’t actually good, they were a lot more spirited than anyone expected, and got a few nice wins over Michigan and Rutgers, among others. However, eight guys from that team are gone, and two more have been lost for the season to injury, so it looks like another year of chewing gum and duct tape.
SB Nation
Illinois football’s best season in years is a tribute to a beloved squirrel named Pinto Bean
Teams can find inspiration in a variety of ways. They can find it in disrespect from the media. They can find it in the words of an opponent before a game. They can find it through the support of their fans. They can find it through the powerful words of their coaches before the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football off to best start in nearly 70 years following Week 7 win
Bret Bielema has Illinois bowl eligible in his second season at the helm. Illinois beat Minnesota 26-14 on Saturday to get its sixth win and become the 10th bowl eligible team in the nation. This is the first time that Illinois has gotten close to such a feat since the...
fox9.com
Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season
MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
minnesotasportsfan.com
Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful
On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema recalls near 40-year delay since last time Illinois defeated key trio of B1G foes
Bret Bielema’s Fighting Illini squad picked up another impressive victory in Week 7, defeating conference rival Minnesota 26-14. That win pushed Illinois to bowl eligibility and a 6-1 overall record to start the season, the best start for the Illini since 2011. After another impressive conference victory, Bielema commented...
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota
Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini
Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals wife checked on Tommy DeVito's injury status consistently during Week 7
Bret Bielema was asked by many people, including his wife if Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito was going to be playing in Week 7 when the Fighting Illini hosted Minnesota. DeVito made it clear to coach Bielema on the Sunday after the 9-6 win over Iowa that he will be playing.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Whitman discusses recent Ubban Basketball Complex renovation for Illini basketball program
Josh Whitman has to be feeling good about his basketball program. The Illinois AD talked the new upgrades to the Ubban Basketball Complex per 247Sports’ Derek Piper. Whitman gave a media tour of the facility on Thursday. Whitman talked about what makes the complex stand out. Illinois is coming...
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
Hudson Star-Observer
Loss leaves Somerset out of postseason
The 2022 season was one of the most challenging in the history of the Somerset football team. The death of long-time Spartan coach Bruce Larson on Feb. 27, put the 2022 season into uncharted territory that no team or coaching staff wants to endure. The Spartans’ season came to an...
Does Minnesota Have Outrageously Gaudy Concession Prices At Pro Sports Venues?
Does Minnesota Have Outrageously Gaudy Concession Prices At Pro Sports Venues?. Edmonton Oilers play at Rogers Place where fans are expected to dish out over $36 for 2 sodas and 2 popcorn. It's no secret that sports fans get thirsty, especially when screaming at your team or the visitors for...
