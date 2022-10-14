ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West winner following Week 7

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the race in the B1G West. Coming out of Week 7, two teams have separated themselves from the pack a little bit. Those two teams are Purdue and Illinois, two teams that won over the weekend. Both teams also have identical 3-1 conference records and have yet to face one another.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
gophersports.com

Gophers Complete Saturday Sweep of Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 10 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated Illinois in three sets, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 on Saturday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers have now won seven in-a-row and 11 of the past 12 against the Illini. Taylor Landfair paced Minnesota with 12 kills while Jenna Wenaas...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Champaign, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Football
Minneapolis, MN
College Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Basketball Previews: Minnesota

Minnesota favored son Ben Johnson took over for Great Value Pitino and immediately had to piece together a team on the fly, to the tune of adding ten new guys. While the motley crew he established wasn’t actually good, they were a lot more spirited than anyone expected, and got a few nice wins over Michigan and Rutgers, among others. However, eight guys from that team are gone, and two more have been lost for the season to injury, so it looks like another year of chewing gum and duct tape.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#American Football#College Football#Purdue
fox9.com

Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon stepping down after 2022 season

MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time in 12 years, the University of Minnesota volleyball team will have a new head coach next season. Hugh McCutcheon announced Sunday that the 2022 season will be his last with the Gophers. Minnesota is currently 10-6 this season, including a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. In 10-plus seasons with the Gophers, McCutcheon has a 265-71 record and has led Minnesota to three NCAA Final Four appearances. He led the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotasportsfan.com

Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful

On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tanner Morgan stuns Illinois defense, scores TD on the ground for Minnesota

Tanner Morgan got the Minnesota offense in the scoring column with a sneaky play. Minnesota was down 10-0 before Morgan’s touchdown. The Golden Gophers’ offense found themselves threatening the Fighting Illini defense in the red zone during the second quarter. Morgan was pressured and fooled an Illinois pass...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Tommy DeVito threads beautiful ball to Brian Hightower setting up second-half TD for Illini

Tommy DeVito is making plays in his return from injury. He left the Iowa game with an ankle injury in Week 6. The Illinois offense was creeping into Minnesota territory when DeVito threw a great ball to receiver Brian Hightower to put Illinois within scoring distance. Hightower wasn’t able to score, but DeVito had a 5-yard rushing touchdown just a couple plays later.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Loss leaves Somerset out of postseason

The 2022 season was one of the most challenging in the history of the Somerset football team. The death of long-time Spartan coach Bruce Larson on Feb. 27, put the 2022 season into uncharted territory that no team or coaching staff wants to endure. The Spartans’ season came to an...
SOMERSET, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy