ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Crash on I-85 in Petersburg closes southbound lanes near Squirrel Level Road

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SRQX_0iYMTo2400

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Squirrel Level Road, or mile marker 65, are closed due to a crash.

Man dies after crashing van into house on Buford Avenue in Richmond

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. All traffic was diverted off the interstate after the crash happened around 1 p.m. Backups extended to Route 288 around 4 p.m. The right lane is now open and the diversion to Exit 167 has been lifted.
GOOCHLAND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#I 85#Richmond Drivers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVR-TV

Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy