Crash on I-85 in Petersburg closes southbound lanes near Squirrel Level Road
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Squirrel Level Road, or mile marker 65, are closed due to a crash.Man dies after crashing van into house on Buford Avenue in Richmond
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
