Madison, WI

saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G East title race following Week 7 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated itself after Week 7. The B1G East is home to just two undefeated teams now. Penn State lost to Michigan 41-17 and now has one loss on its record. Ohio State had a bye week and held onto its undefeated record through six games. After those three teams, the FPI is not favoring anyone else from the devision.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

In romping past Penn State, Michigan shows it's a national title contender

At 7-0, No. 5-ranked Michigan is now a national contender. And UM is only getting stronger. Saturday’s 41-17 win over No. 10 Penn State in Ann Arbor firmly planted Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines in the big dog conversation. This group is the best Harbaugh has had during his 7-year tenure as head coach, and it’s a group that can make some noise in the College Football Playoff and snag UM’s first national crown since 1997.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State dials up picture perfect trick play in OT vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State botched a potential attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation. Fortunately, the Spartans came out swinging in overtime. On the first play of the game, the Spartans called an end around to Jayden Reed, but it came with a twist. Instead of continuing his carry, Reed pulled up and unleashed a pass downfield.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Hart makes successful return to Michigan sideline for Maize Out in Week 7

Mike Hart is back on the sidelines coaching his Wolverines team one week after a horrific scare on the sidelines. Michigan is taking on Penn State in Week 7. In Week 6, Hart reportedly suffered a seizure while Michigan was taking on Indiana on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Bloomington and returned to Ann Arbor with the expectation of coaching his running backs and offensive players when Michigan hosted Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
