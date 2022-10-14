ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Heated debate on book banning resumes at Dearborn schools board meeting

By Alex Bozarjian
 3 days ago
A heated debate in the Dearborn Public Schools district to potentially ban library books that some call controversial continued Thursday night.

The tension boiled over at Stout Middle School, where hundreds packed into the auditorium to make their voices heard.

This is the second time this week the topic was discussed. On Monday, the board meeting was derailed by a large and disorderly crowd. After going into a recess, the meeting continued Thursday evening.

Some parents feel that books discussing sexual acts, dating apps and other mature themes should not be in school libraries, adding they don’t see the educational merit.

On the other hand, some parents feel like it’s going to hurt students to remove these books, especially those who identify as LGBTQ.

Many parents say they felt silenced after Monday's board meeting was cut short.

The district wanted Thursday's meeting to be peaceful, but they also prepared for the worst. They had police, extra security and medal detectors at the middle school.

People waited in line for over an hour to get in. The district says this was another chance for people to express their concerns.

The district says four out of six of the books that were pulled from the library have LGBTQ themes in them. They have updated their review process and parents can challenge books.

