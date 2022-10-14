Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances

Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing up to life in prison after selling and make several kilos of fentanyl pills
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S....
NECN
Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire
A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
Person of interest in New Hampshire killing arrested as a fugitive
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless,...
WCAX
Man wanted in connection with NH homicides arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A person of interest in the murder of a New Hampshire couple appeared in court Thursday after police picked him up at the South Burlington Library. South Burlington Public Chief Shawn Burke says Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday after authorities saw him on Williston...
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
Person of interest in unsolved murders of Concord, NH couple in custody
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was arrested on a warrant out of Utah. He was arraigned on the probation violation via video link Thursday and ordered held without bail.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges following crash in Dummerston
DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
WMUR.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
Press Invited To N.H. Prison Play Featuring Inmate Who Tried To Have Woman Murdered
CONCORD – Some members of New Hampshire’s press corps were invited to Thursday’s special event at the state prison in Concord, a play featuring Kyle Buffum, the man convicted of trying to have a woman murdered in a brutal attack. Buffum appears to be the featured player,...
newstalknewengland.com
Worcester Police Arrest Women With Replica Gun Trying To Enter Worcester Courthouse
Worcester Police on Friday arrested Darlene Nguyen, 31, of Worcester for Disrupting a Court Proceeding, Disturbing the Peace, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. Someone informed Worcester police officers at the Worcester courthouse that Nguyen had a gun. Worcester Police say that officers assigned to their Court Liaison unit responded to the front of the courthouse where Nguyen was located and officers saw what appeared to be a silver revolver in her bag.
'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire unsolved case file: Mary Harrison found dead in Hinsdale woods in 1981
HINSDALE, N.H. — The killing of a 22-year-old woman remains unsolved more than 40 years later. Mary Harrison was reported missing by her husband, Walter Harrison, on Oct. 15, 1981. Officials said Harrison's body was found by a hunter 15 days later in the woods near Monument Road in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. The sign wasn't up for long...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
WMUR.com
Attorney for woman accused of killing son says she was interviewed without lawyer consent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is questioning why her client is on the witness list for the trial of the father of a missing girl. Danielle Dauphinais is on the prosecution's witness list for Adam Montgomery's...
