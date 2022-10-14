ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Nashua, New Hampshire Man Was Sentenced To 68 Months For Conspiracy To Distribute Controlled Substances

By Worcester Daily News
newstalknewengland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Wrong Way Driver Arrested and Charged with DWI in New Hampshire

A man was arrested after multiple reports of a wrong way driver along Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Thursday. One vehicle was forced off the road and collided with a barricade, the driver was uninjured. The wrong way driver was identified as 54 year old Douglas Lippert, of...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murders of Concord, NH couple in custody

CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in the unsolved murders of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont on an unrelated warrant.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was arrested on a warrant out of Utah. He was arraigned on the probation violation via video link Thursday and ordered held without bail.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges following crash in Dummerston

DUMMERSTON — A 64-year-old man from Brattleboro was involved in a crash in Dummerston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Guilford Center Road at around 7:10 p.m. State Police responded and made contact with Barry Bozetarnik. Police say that Bozetarnik had been drinking and was arrested for suspicion...
DUMMERSTON, VT
fallriverreporter.com

Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school

A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Police Arrest Women With Replica Gun Trying To Enter Worcester Courthouse

Worcester Police on Friday arrested Darlene Nguyen, 31, of Worcester for Disrupting a Court Proceeding, Disturbing the Peace, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon. Someone informed Worcester police officers at the Worcester courthouse that Nguyen had a gun. Worcester Police say that officers assigned to their Court Liaison unit responded to the front of the courthouse where Nguyen was located and officers saw what appeared to be a silver revolver in her bag.
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Unbelievable step': Leominster corrections officer beaten by inmate out of coma

SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from Leominster beaten by an inmate at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley in August “has made an unbelievable step forward in his recovery,” a representative from his labor union said. After more than a month in a coma at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Matthew Tidman is now in a rehabilitation center “to continue his work on getting stronger,” Kevin Flanagan, legislative representative for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said...
LEOMINSTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy