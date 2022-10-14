ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
WTNH

Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
Outsider.com

Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
MORRIS, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Massive Drug Bust: DEA Siezes 300,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills and10 Kilos of Fentanyl in the Bronx

Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices also recovered. Two individuals are charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills in assorted colors and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Bronx. The apartment, situated adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County, also contained a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices. Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax.
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westernmassnews.com

Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash!

2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Staten Island Advance

Intercepted phone calls by DEA agents allow glimpse into alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring run by Staten Island doctor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Intercepted phone calls by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents provide insight into an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that authorities say was masterminded by a Staten Island doctor and based out of the doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

