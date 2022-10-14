Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday
EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
yonkerstimes.com
Massive Drug Bust: DEA Siezes 300,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills and10 Kilos of Fentanyl in the Bronx
Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices also recovered. Two individuals are charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills in assorted colors and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Bronx. The apartment, situated adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County, also contained a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices. Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax.
Bunch Of Vehicle Violations Turns Up 2 Pounds Of Pot In Ridgefield Stop
Perhaps it was the cracked windshield. Maybe the broken tail light. Or the missing license plate. Whatever first the eye of a Ridgefield police officer led to the seizure of more than two pounds of pot and the arrest of a driver from Manhattan. Both the registration for the Chevy...
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash!
2022-10-14@9:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-vehicle crash at Mountain Grove and Fairfield Avenue with injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
sheltonherald.com
Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say
BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
Intercepted phone calls by DEA agents allow glimpse into alleged $24M oxycodone distribution ring run by Staten Island doctor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Intercepted phone calls by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents provide insight into an alleged oxycodone distribution ring that authorities say was masterminded by a Staten Island doctor and based out of the doctor’s office in Brooklyn. Prosecutors have linked the office to Dr. Somsri...
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
