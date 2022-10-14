Read full article on original website
WSET
Sunday starts dry; ends wet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and we'll word the forecast as periods of rain. It doesn't rain the entire day at all, in fact, most of the rain will be held off until after lunchtime. Bottom line - the later we head into the afternoon on Sunday, the higher the rain chances are.
WSET
Cleared: Traffic backed up multiple miles on I-81 due to tractor-trailer crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A tractor-trailer crash caused significant traffic delays on I-81 near Roanoke on Friday Morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the accident was at mile marker 138.5 in Roanoke County. As of 1:10 p.m., VDOT said the scene was cleared. WATCH: Helicopter airlifts...
WSET
Judge decides some families at James Crossing can return home after VLAS filed lawsuit
Lynchburg, Va. (WSET) — Some James Crossing Residents who were forced out after their building was condemned are going home, but some of them are still concerned. The judge's ruling Friday comes after Virginia Legal aid filed a lawsuit against the management to prevent them from terminating leases with tenants who lived in building 828.
WSET
Scaremare takes extra step for safety, implements metal detectors
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A well-known haunted house in Lynchburg is taking an extra step to keep you safe this year. Scaremare is now implementing metal detectors. Josh Coldren, the director of Scaremare, said everyone has to go through them, including the actors. He said they aren't addressing a...
WSET
'Remember to hike safely:' Roanoke County Fire & Rescue reminds public about safety
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to Dragon's Tooth Trail for a rescue call on Friday. They said they met a group of hikers from Texas who were there to hike the "Triple Crown". "Please remember to hike safely", the department said.
WSET
WATCH: Helicopter airlifts patient from 'significant crash' in Botetourt Co.
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WSET) — A "significant crash" in Eagle Rock on October 12 resulted in one patient being airlifted in a Lifeguard helicopter to get medical assistance. The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS said the injuries were from a significant crash on 220. The crash involved...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
WSET
Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
WSET
'Ice Bumper Cars:' Winter fun coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center is gearing up for a busy winter season and they are bringing back popular icy events for their 2022 schedule. The center said Ice Bumper Cars are back by popular demand. After selling out their first season, the center added more dates...
WSET
One person seriously injured after vehicle fell down an embankment: Firefighters
BUCHANAN Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said they were busy Saturday with a number of crashes. They responded to a vehicle that went approximately 50 feet down an embankment, firefighters said. This incident happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan. They secured the vehicle...
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health holds grand opening ceremony for new Lynchburg facilities
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health hosted a grand opening ceremony for two new wellness centers in Lynchburg on Friday morning. The new centers will provide addiction treatment and supportive care to pregnant and postpartum women. Melissa Lucy is the CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health, and she said...
WSET
One man in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man is in critical condition as a result of a motorcycle crash Saturday morning, police said. Officers of the Lynchburg Police Department and Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel responded to Old Graves Mill Rd in the area of Robins Dr. around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
WSET
Decision to fill Banister District seat in Pittsylvania at standstill
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The process to fill the Banister District seat in Pittsylvania County is at a standstill. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was tasked with filling the seat after Jessie Barksdale resigned and called a special meeting Wednesday night. The board members were supposed to...
WSET
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
WSET
How to Help in the Fight Against Hunger in the Hill City
Sixty-seven percent of Lynchburg families are struggling to make ends meet and a current food drive is focused on giving them some relief. Emily chatted with Dan Wise with the United Way of Central Virginia to learn more.
WSET
22-year-old Danville woman charged in vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman has been charged in relation to recent vandalism at Anglers Park, Danville Police said. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. DPD said video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with...
WSET
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
WSET
Do you know them? DPD says suspects took cash register from convenience store
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police Department detectives are searching for two men involved in a theft from an area convenience store. DPD is asking for the community's help to identify these men:. Police said the incident happened Friday at 7:07 a.m. in the 500 block of Piney Forest...
