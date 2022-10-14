ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Sunday starts dry; ends wet

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday will bring a mostly cloudy sky and we'll word the forecast as periods of rain. It doesn't rain the entire day at all, in fact, most of the rain will be held off until after lunchtime. Bottom line - the later we head into the afternoon on Sunday, the higher the rain chances are.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Scaremare takes extra step for safety, implements metal detectors

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A well-known haunted house in Lynchburg is taking an extra step to keep you safe this year. Scaremare is now implementing metal detectors. Josh Coldren, the director of Scaremare, said everyone has to go through them, including the actors. He said they aren't addressing a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Virginia Traffic
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA
WSET

Danville woman uses $12 won in Mega Millions, wins $200,000 on VA Lottery App

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — It was about 1:30 in the morning. Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, so the Danville woman logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, where she discovered she’d won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

22-year-old Danville woman charged in vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville woman has been charged in relation to recent vandalism at Anglers Park, Danville Police said. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was charged with trespassing, reckless driving on private property, and felony malicious damage. DPD said video footage was recovered of a white dodge charger with...
DANVILLE, VA

