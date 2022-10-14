Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support
Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
Senator raises alarm Saudis could share US defence technology with Russia
A senior Democratic lawmaker has raised alarms about the possibility that sensitive US defense technology could be shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia in the wake of the kingdom’s recent decision to side with Moscow over the interests of the US. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate armed...
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our...
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 as protests continue
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's judiciary raised the death toll Monday in a blaze at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, saying that at least eight prisoners were killed as protests continue nationwide. Details still remain scarce over the fire at Evin prison, which broke out on...
Ukrainians’ resilience persists despite new Russian barrage
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When massive, coordinated Russian bombardments shook cities and towns across Ukraine a week ago to trigger a new phase in the Kremlin’s war, one strike left a huge crater in a popular Kyiv children’s playground and ripped open a central intersection. The next...
Russia attacks central Kyiv with kamikaze drones, sending Ukrainians scrambling for shelter
Russia struck the central part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the second time in a week, after at least four explosions sent residents scrambling for cover during the morning rush hour.Residential areas of the capital were rocked with strikes from Iranian-made drones, including kamikaze and shahed drones, said Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office.More than four loud explosions were reported on Monday in the same central Kyiv district which was battered by a missile striking a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko urged people in central Shevchenko...
Russian 'kamikaze drones' strike Kyiv: Ukraine
Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives. - 'Iranian drones' - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several cities, although Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons for the war.
WADHAMS | A son of Colorado’s plains helped avert nuclear war
Sixty years ago this week, the United States and the rest of the world trembled as the threat of nuclear war with the Soviet Union loomed during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. It is no exaggeration that Llewellyn Thompson, Jr., the son of a southeastern Colorado sheep rancher...
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
CNN's Jim Acosta speaks to British filmmaker Alex Holder about exclusive new footage he shared with January 6 committee and CNN.
