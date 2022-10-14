ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support

Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community.“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the...
POTUS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones

Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Russia attacks central Kyiv with kamikaze drones, sending Ukrainians scrambling for shelter

Russia struck the central part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the second time in a week, after at least four explosions sent residents scrambling for cover during the morning rush hour.Residential areas of the capital were rocked with strikes from Iranian-made drones, including kamikaze and shahed drones, said Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office.More than four loud explosions were reported on Monday in the same central Kyiv district which was battered by a missile striking a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko urged people in central Shevchenko...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Russian 'kamikaze drones' strike Kyiv: Ukraine

Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives. - 'Iranian drones' - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several cities, although Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons for the war.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Zoe Kazan
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Jodi Kantor
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy