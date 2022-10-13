ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Podcast: Craig Ackerman previews the 2022-23 Houston Rockets season

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEoOX_0iYMR93E00
Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In Friday’s new episode of “The Lager Line” podcast, Craig Ackerman — play-by-play voice for Houston Rockets television broadcasts — joins Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves to discuss key storylines for the 2022-23 season along with lessons learned from the preseason.

Topics featured on the podcast include the ongoing process of integrating Alperen Sengun into Houston’s starting lineup, along with promising signs of development shown by young prospects such as Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Tari Eason, and KJ Martin.

Other discussion points involve Ackerman’s career perspective and his new broadcast team at AT&T SportsNet Southwest with Ryan Hollins and Vanessa Richardson, along with insight on the epic start to Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason by Yordan Alvarez and the Astros (now up 2-0 in the ALDS over the Seattle Mariners).

Friday’s full episode can be listened to below. Each episode of the show is also available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790, as well as to all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Hollins
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
ESPN

Three offseason questions for the Seattle Mariners after ALDS sweep

After surprisingly staying alive until the final day of the regular season in 2021, the Seattle Mariners finally broke through in 2022 and ended 21 years of misery that went back to 2001 -- not just the longest playoff drought in MLB but also longer than any in the NBA, NFL or NHL. It wasn't a smooth ride as it took a 14-game winning streak in July to turn things around and they kind of stumbled into the playoffs in the stretch run, but at least the Mariners -- and their fans -- won't have to spend the entire offseason and spring training asking, "Will this finally be the year?"
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Television#Seattle Mariners#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Major League Baseball#Alds#Sportstalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four thoughts on the Kansas City Current’s stunning late win over the Houston Dash

The NWSL playoffs started off with a bang, as a high-tension affair in front of a huge crowd saw the Kansas City Current stun the Houston Dash to sneak out with a 2-1 victory. An early penalty kick from Lo’eau LaBonta silenced a huge Houston crowd, but Sophie Schmidt’s expertly-taken volley got the home side level in the 21st minute. Both teams then had numerous outstanding chances go narrowly awry, setting up a dramatic finish. In the tenth minute of stoppage time, Current wingback Kate Del Fava, with virtually the last kick of the game, guided a cross that sneaked past...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs

The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs P Tommy Townsend reveals he has to take random PED test after Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs P Tommy Townsend put up a standout performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, and now he’s getting his reward from the NFL. Townsend, who boomed three punts for 173 yards with a long punt of 60 yards in Sunday’s loss, took to Twitter after the game to reveal that he’d been selected by the league for a random performance-enhancing drug test. It appears that the notice from the NFL was waiting in his locker when the game was over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
214K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy