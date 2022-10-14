ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

By BRIAN MELLEY and DON THOMPSON
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wORB_0iYMR2s900

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.

If the other two councilmembers heed calls to step down, their constituents will have lost some of their most powerful leaders and a state investigation into their private meeting could lead to criminal charges and undo efforts to draw districts in their favor.

Pressure mounted Thursday on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign a day after former council President Nury Martinez stepped down for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass remarks about Armenians and Jews.

Acting City Council President Mitch O’Farrell canceled Friday’s scheduled meeting, saying members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down.

The recording from a year ago of the three speaking with a labor leader revealed a rare glimpse of behind-the-scenes maneuvering during the politically charged process of redrawing political boundaries every decade.

Aside the from the shocking and salty dialog, the unusual element was that the conversation was recorded and aired publicly, said Sara Sadhwani, a politics professor at Pomona College and member of the California Citizens Redistricting Commission that draws district boundaries for congressional, legislative and other state-level races.

“What we hear in those tapes is classic backroom negotiations of redistricting," Sadhwani said. "We hear politicians who are not looking out for the interests of their constituents but are looking out for the interests of themselves towards reelection ... drawing districts in such a way that their friends can win seats as well. It’s the worst kind of abuse of power."

Whether it crossed the line into criminal activity or results in civil action, possibly leading to the redrawing of district boundaries, will depend on what Attorney General Rob Bonta’s investigation finds.

Bonta did not mention what type of crime may have been committed. But Gregory Totten, chief executive officer of the California District Attorneys Association, said it could focus on whether the politicians had a conflict of interest that influenced their actions.

Totten and Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor who was a member of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, said criminal charges would be less likely than an order to draw new maps for districts.

Investigators could look into whether the rights of a particular racial or ethnic group were diluted in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

In the recording, the issue of race frequently surfaced.

Latinos, who make up nearly half the city's population, only had four — or just over a quarter — of the 15 seats on the council at the time. Black people, who make up less than 10 percent of the population have three — a fifth — of the seats.

De Leon says Bonin, who is white, is like the “fourth Black” on the council and implied he wouldn't stand by Latinos.

“He’ll never say a (expletive) word about us," de Leon said.

The group discussed how to fill the seat held by Mark Ridley-Thomas, a Black member facing federal corruption charges, who was eventually suspended by the council.

Martinez said “the African Americans look at this as a hostile takeover” if they appointed an ally.

“The one who will support us is Heather Hutt,” said Cedillo, referring to the Black woman who eventually was picked to fill Ridley-Thomas' seat.

Hutt has joined other members calling for Cedillo and de Leon to resign. She said in a statement that she was unaware of the conversation the three had and said she was legitimately chosen for the council.

“The audio tapes released this week lay out a dangerous plot to weaken Black political representation across Los Angeles County,” Hutt said. “Let me be clear — I am a Black woman, not a pawn.”

Levinson said the recording gives the impression they are explicitly drawing lines on the basis of race. She said she would not be surprised to see a lawsuit designed to throw out the maps.

“It’s all boiling down to: Did they draw the lines to hurt Black voting power?” Levinson said. “What Bonta is ultimately going to have to determine is … (are they) essentially saying, ‘We want to make it difficult for African American voters to elect the candidate of their choosing.’ ”

Challenges to district maps drawn through a partisan process are not uncommon in other states, and the U.S. Supreme Court just last week heard arguments on a challenge out of Alabama.

But the Attorney General's office and experts could not point to other cases in California since voters in 2008 adopted the independent citizens redistricting commission that has drawn the maps after the last two censuses.

Local jurisdictions operate under different rules.

The city of Los Angeles has a commission appointed by councilmembers to draw up maps that can then be approved or rejected by the council. The recording was of a discussion over frustration with the proposed maps.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer has called on City Council to call a special election in the spring with an amendment to redraw the lines for the 2024 elections, independent of influence by city officials.

“This ultimately is about political power in this city,” Feuer said. “The credibility of those (redistricting map) lines, and the power those lines reflect, will be tainted now given this conversation for sure, until there is some substitute provided.”

The council, meanwhile, has been thrown into chaos by the scandal. Raucous protesters shut down a meeting Wednesday.

O'Farrell said he has spoken with Cedillo, who was unseated in the primary and due to leave office at the end the year, and thinks he will resign.

O'Farrell and others haven't been able to reach de Leon, who is not facing reelection until 2024.

De Leon has apologized for his remarks and for what he said was appearing to condone Martinez's comments. Cedillo said he should have intervened.

Both men appeared at Tuesday's meeting and left after being booed and yelled at.

___

Thompson reported from Sacramento. Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy