Pontiac, MI

Madison Heights, MI
Pontiac, MI
Michigan Sports
Pontiac, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy capitalizes on Athens mistakes to pick up intracity rivalry win

TROY —‌ The Troy football team was able to accomplish more in the first three minutes Friday night than it had in the entire game two weeks ago against league foe Birmingham Seaholm. And that made for one happy head coach for the host Colts. Troy forced a...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 16 and beyond

• Visit Detroit and Comcast are encouraging eligible small business owners in Southeast Michigan’s tourism and hospitality industry to apply for free marketing, creative, media and technology services through Comcast RISE. The deadline for small businesses to apply is Oct. 16. Application and information is at www.ComcastRISE.com. • Gesher...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police parade delights White Lake Township boy

Steve and Lisa Bradshaw have heard the phrase “life comes at you fast,” but the speed of changes since their three-year-old son Archer was diagnosed with leukemia in August has been dizzying. Last Tuesday they got to hit the pause button for an hour of joy. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Paint Creek Trail receives $50K grant towards bridge replacement

The Paint Creek Trailways Commission announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant through the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds at the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. The funding will be used for design engineering services to replace Bridge 31.7 on the Paint Creek Trail, located north of downtown...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Lane closures on Woodward from 8 Mile to I-696 herald road diet

Michigan Department of Transportation road crews are set to start lane closures on Woodward Avenue early Monday, marking the start of a two-phase $8.7 million repaving project that will bring bike lanes and a road diet to the avenue in Ferndale and part of Pleasant Ridge. The lane closures start...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Police tight-lipped on conspiracy motive in Oak Park jeweler’s slaying

Three men charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Oak Park jeweler Daniel Hutchinson were in court Friday as police say they are continuing their investigation into what they consider a targeted hit job. The alleged shooter in the June 1 slaying, Roy Larry, 44, was in Oak...
OAK PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit Veterans Coalition to host annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade

The Metro Detroit Veterans Coalition to host the 17th Annual Detroit Veterans Day Parade, Sunday, Nov. 6. The veterans coalition invites all veterans and service organizations, youth groups, marching bands, school, and community members to participate in the parade at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The parade will leave from...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan’s mobility future dependent on robust EV charging network

Wendy Mutch said she’s never going back to a fully gas-powered vehicle. The Novi resident purchased her 2015 Chevy Volt four years ago. She’s glad that the state, working with the private sector as well as its local and federal partners, is using federal dollars to create an electric vehicle charging network across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Dream home: New Birmingham contemporary home hits the market

This new dream home features upscale contemporary design and is ideally located within walking distance of downtown Birmingham and Barnum Park. The fresh new luxury home is an architectural delight with a high level of design and craftmanship, and made with quality materials. The exterior of the two-story home includes stone accents and a two-story stone chimney.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: 5 catalytic converters reported stolen on same day

The Troy Police Department fielded five reports of catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 3. According to police, the thefts reportedly occurred at:. • 2221 Livernois Rd. parking lot, from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous. • Home Depot parking lot, 1177 Coolidge Highway, from a 2006 Buick Rendezvous • Home Depot parking...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

AWOLNATION at the Fillmore Detroit, 5 Things to Know

AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno did some relaxing during his pandemic time off. He surfed, when the California beaches weren’t closed, and took care of the dogs — including some he and his wife fostered. But he was also creative. Though AWOLNATION’s 2020 album “Angel Miners & the Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Arts, Beat and Eats raises $332K for local groups

The annual Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats festival in Royal Oak this year raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity, service and nonprofit groups in the region. Organizers said Tuesday that the Labor Day weekend festival bought in a total of $332,000 in contributions for local organizations. About...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Grocery tour teaches how to shop smart

Oakland Community College will hold a grocery tour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. Participants will read labels, weigh foods to visualize how much a pound is, and compare costs between whole produce, pre-sliced, frozen and canned. The...
ROYAL OAK, MI

