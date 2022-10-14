Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Pals Around With Post Malone Backstage at the Rapper’s Nashville Show [Pictures]
When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, Luke Bryan came to the show as a fan — and wound up backstage, goofing off with Posty himself. Bryan shared the moment on his social media,...
Jason Aldean Goes Off Script, Brings Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert on Stage in Nashville
Guest appearances from Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert and a subtle reference to a recent country family feud separated Jason Aldean's Nashville stop on the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour from the rest of the dates on his fall trek. The two country superstars added a memorable middle to a...
Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!
The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
Darius Rucker + Chapel Hart Take Fans to Church on New Song, ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ [Listen]
In his new song "Ol' Church Hymn," Darius Rucker has found a love so good it feels like the soothing words of "Amazing Grace." The track feels like it was plucked right out of a Sunday service and features vocals from Chapel Hart. The trio's voices delicately dance around Rucker's...
Miranda Lambert and Her ‘Paw Paw’ Are the Cutest Duo [Pictures]
Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas. Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family. The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch...
The Women of ‘Yellowstone’ Get Into Trouble During Season 5
The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 found Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton punching a woman before she's spotted dancing with Jen Landon's Teeter. Might her sister-in-law Monica be just out of the frame?. Actor Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet prior to the CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony, which...
Shania Twain Joins the Cast of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Mrs. Potts
Shania Twain will be inviting fans to "Be Our Guest" this December. She's joining the cast of ABC's upcoming live-action and animated special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Twain will step into the role of supporting character Mrs. Potts, the friendly and maternal tea pot who, together with...
