Jenks, OK

news9.com

Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma

Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools

A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools To Host 'Hispanic Heritage Month Festival'

Tulsa Public Schools is hosting its first 'Hispanic Heritage Month Festival' on Friday. The festival will take place at the Guthrie Green from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday evening. The district says the event is meant to celebrate the cultural diversity of Hispanic students, families and staff members.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation

Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Names New Director For 'Working in Neighborhoods' Department

The City Of Tulsa has a new director for the "Working in Neighborhoods" department. James Wagner will oversee housing, code violations and the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter. Wagner used to be the finance director for the City of Tulsa. Wagner takes over the role from longtime public servant Dwain Midget,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Kendall Whittier Arts Festival Kicking Off In Tulsa

The Kendall Whittier Arts Festival is kicking off Saturday with all kinds of art-related activities, food trucks and live music. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. at the Kendall Whittier District on East Admiral Boulevard. Parts of East Admiral Boulevard near North Yorktown Avenue...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Halloween Attractions At The Castle Of Muskogee

Get ready to be scared. Halloween has arrived at the Castle of Muskogee. There are nine different haunts each rated by scare level along with several family-friendly activities for the kids. Every year in October, the Castle of Muskogee opens on weekends for the Halloween Festival. There's a wide variety...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win

"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Family Friend Shares Concerns For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee

Okmulgee Police said they’ve located the remains of four men in the Deep Fork River near Sharp Road. Several agencies responded and said the remains were a maximum of 75 yards apart, near a bridge. The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is leading the investigation with the help...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma

Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River

Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash

A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett

Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa

Police say no one was injured after an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street North & North Mingo Road. Police say a car collided with a pickup truck, knocking the truck on...
TULSA, OK

