Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
news9.com
Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools
A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
news9.com
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
news9.com
Tulsa Global District Hosts Hispanic Heritage Festival
The Tulsa Global District hosted the Hispanic and Latin-X Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event celebrated Hispanic and Latin-X culture with traditional foods, dancing and music at Plaza Santa Ceceilia near 21st and Garnett. Tulsa Honor Academy and Sol Azteca performed traditional dances along with entertainment from Afro-Latin-X Fusion and...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools To Host 'Hispanic Heritage Month Festival'
Tulsa Public Schools is hosting its first 'Hispanic Heritage Month Festival' on Friday. The festival will take place at the Guthrie Green from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday evening. The district says the event is meant to celebrate the cultural diversity of Hispanic students, families and staff members.
news9.com
Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation
Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Names New Director For 'Working in Neighborhoods' Department
The City Of Tulsa has a new director for the "Working in Neighborhoods" department. James Wagner will oversee housing, code violations and the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter. Wagner used to be the finance director for the City of Tulsa. Wagner takes over the role from longtime public servant Dwain Midget,...
news9.com
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
news9.com
Kendall Whittier Arts Festival Kicking Off In Tulsa
The Kendall Whittier Arts Festival is kicking off Saturday with all kinds of art-related activities, food trucks and live music. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. at the Kendall Whittier District on East Admiral Boulevard. Parts of East Admiral Boulevard near North Yorktown Avenue...
news9.com
Watch: Halloween Attractions At The Castle Of Muskogee
Get ready to be scared. Halloween has arrived at the Castle of Muskogee. There are nine different haunts each rated by scare level along with several family-friendly activities for the kids. Every year in October, the Castle of Muskogee opens on weekends for the Halloween Festival. There's a wide variety...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win
"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
news9.com
Family Friend Shares Concerns For 4 Men Missing From Okmulgee
Okmulgee Police said they’ve located the remains of four men in the Deep Fork River near Sharp Road. Several agencies responded and said the remains were a maximum of 75 yards apart, near a bridge. The District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is leading the investigation with the help...
news9.com
Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma
Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
news9.com
Tulsa International Airport Looking For Artists For New Waiting Area Display
The Tulsa International Airport is looking for artists for a new display in one of its waiting areas. The Airport Art and Culture Program is asking for proposals from artists, museums and groups in the Tulsa area. They want the piece to represent Tulsa's art history, architecture or another facet...
news9.com
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
news9.com
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
news9.com
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
news9.com
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett
Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
news9.com
Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Police say no one was injured after an early morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to police, the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street North & North Mingo Road. Police say a car collided with a pickup truck, knocking the truck on...
Comments / 0