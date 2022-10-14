Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD COMES BACK ON THE RAIDERS TO MOVE ON
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield got their quest for a District championship started on Saturday as they battled a tough South Range team in a 2-1 victory. Springfield went down 1-0 early to the Raiders as Julienna Koller had a wind aided goal that bounced over Tiger keeper,Caitlin Cappelli’s. head. Springfield responded off an assist over the top from Sami Shafer to Maddie Page. Page put the ball in the lower right corner to tie the game at 1-1.
Highlight: Springfield INT return sets up touchdown run
The Tigers took a 20-0 lead into the half in part because of defense turning into offense in the first half with a long interception return setting up a short touchdown run.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Ferrin’s kick helps Bellbrook defeat Monroe
BELLBROOK — The moment every kicker dreams of presented itself to Riley Ferrin with six seconds left on Senior Night. He gave his seniors a SWBL East Division title when he drilled a 26-yard shot straight through the uprights as Bellbrook defeated Monroe 10-7 in front of the home crowd.
Brookville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Brookville, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Xenia football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
Eastern Hills upsets rival Dunbar in Battle of the Eastside
FORT WORTH - Eastern Hills won one of the most anticipated matchups in Fort Worth ISD on Saturday afternoon when they took down cross-town rival Dunbar 20-7 at Clark Stadium. The two schools, separated by less than two miles, have played each other annually since 2010 in the Battle of the Eastside. ...
Hamilton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hamilton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Colerain High School football team will have a game with Hamilton on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
dayton.com
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
High school football scores and highlights for Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week nine of the Ohio high school football regular season is here as teams across Central Ohio make a push to get in the playoffs and improve their seeding in the postseason. Below is a look at the games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4. […]
West Chester, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
West Chester, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Middletown football team will have a game with Lakota West High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
thecomeback.com
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Kids in West Dayton need school supplies and more
If you have children in your life, you know the school work doesn’t stop when they get off the bus. Students of every age need the supplies and space to complete their homework and continue learning. Since 1930, the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton has provided kids in West Dayton with a safe—and fun—place to go after school each day.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
