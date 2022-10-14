Read full article on original website
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Wild 7-6
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. "I haven't been in a game like that I don't think in my career. I'm glad I can check...
WTOP
Tkachuk helps Panthers beat Sabres 4-3 to improve to 2-0-0
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers’ 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a...
WTOP
Capitals’ power play breaks through in 3-1 win over the Canadiens
WASHINGTON — The Capitals picked up their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens that saw both their special teams units break through after a tough start to the 2022-23 campaign. T.J. Oshie got the power-play unit to finally break through while Anthony...
WTOP
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde’s first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in...
WTOP
With stars off to slow starts, Capitals ‘need everybody contributing’
WASHINGTON — The Capitals picked up a much-needed first win of the season Saturday, avoiding an 0-3 start with a decisive 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. A personnel shakeup on the top three forward lines and power play units saw immediate results as the second line scored and Washington picked up a goal with the man advantage.
WTOP
Citing ‘urgency to win’ Capitals change up lines following 0-2 start
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals are off to a sluggish start to the 2022-23 season, dropping two games against a pair of Eastern Conference heavyweights in the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Though they entered the third period of each contest down by only one goal, a lack...
FOX Sports
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start
Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
