Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
wtva.com
Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder
The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said. So, the judge sentenced Doss. He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wcbi.com
Yalobusha County deputies arrest fentanyl drug dealer
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year-long multi-agency investigation gets a suspected drug dealer off the streets in Yalobusha County. Yalobusha County deputies arrested 51-year-old Lee Henson of Tillatoba Monday night after a traffic stop. During the bust, deputies uncovered nine hundred doses of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone...
Deputies investigate multiple Holmes County shootings
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating multiple shootings, including the shooting death of a teenager. Sheriff Willie March said the teen was shot and killed inside his home in Durant on Monday, October 10. According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and hit the teenager. […]
wtva.com
One killed, another hurt in Oxford City Hall parking lot
OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Two people were found injured in a parking lot. On Oct. 16 at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a call near City Hall. When officers arrived, they found two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both taken to...
Natchez Democrat
Gibson – Hunter
Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
No evidence and no body — Mississippi man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing
After being held more than 70 days without bail or an indictment, the man arrested the death of Jay Lee has filed a writ of habeas corpus against the Lafayette County Sheriff. Attorneys for Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr. on Monday filed the petition in Circuit Court against Sheriff Joey East, seeking Herrington’s release on reasonable bail and a hearing on the charges against him.
3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
One dead after three workers fall into MS grain storage bin
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
deltadailynews.com
Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee
Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
actionnews5.com
Woman discovers possible human remains along dry Mississippi River shoreline
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible human remains found along the dry riverbed of the Mississippi River. “Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a short matter of time before human remains were found,” said Coahoma County resident Crystal Foster.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
WBBJ
Construction details of new Pope School discussed at Thursday meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission held its agenda review Thursday afternoon. There were many topics discussed, but one of note is the budget of the new Pope School. Currently the budget is $48 million. It’s $44 million to build the school building, with an additional $4 million...
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
Comments / 0