Grenada County, MS

wtva.com

Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing

A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder

The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said. So, the judge sentenced Doss. He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
wcbi.com

Yalobusha County deputies arrest fentanyl drug dealer

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A year-long multi-agency investigation gets a suspected drug dealer off the streets in Yalobusha County. Yalobusha County deputies arrested 51-year-old Lee Henson of Tillatoba Monday night after a traffic stop. During the bust, deputies uncovered nine hundred doses of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigate multiple Holmes County shootings

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating multiple shootings, including the shooting death of a teenager. Sheriff Willie March said the teen was shot and killed inside his home in Durant on Monday, October 10. According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and hit the teenager. […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One killed, another hurt in Oxford City Hall parking lot

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - Two people were found injured in a parking lot. On Oct. 16 at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a call near City Hall. When officers arrived, they found two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both taken to...
OXFORD, MS
Natchez Democrat

Gibson – Hunter

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin and Tamara Gibson of Starkville, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Mr. Terrence Dwayne Hunter, Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi. Miss Gibson is the granddaughter...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

No evidence and no body — Mississippi man charged with missing Ole Miss student’s murder demands court hearing

After being held more than 70 days without bail or an indictment, the man arrested the death of Jay Lee has filed a writ of habeas corpus against the Lafayette County Sheriff. Attorneys for Shelton Timothy Herrington Jr. on Monday filed the petition in Circuit Court against Sheriff Joey East, seeking Herrington’s release on reasonable bail and a hearing on the charges against him.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

3 workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi, 1 of them dies

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into […]
ITTA BENA, MS
deltadailynews.com

Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee

Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
CLARKSDALE, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE

