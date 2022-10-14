ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Showing appreciation to Kentucky's first responders

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
MOREHEAD, KY
Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens Home

Dawn Schultz & Jennifer Coffey with Galilean Childrens …. Five things to know before you go to bed on October 14, 2022. FEMA disaster assistance loan deadline approaching. The deadline to apply for a FEMA disaster assistance loan is only two weeks away. Boyle County getting expanded broadband options. Boyle...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty

According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mex Shoppers did not return

More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border. More than 10 months since border restrictions were lifted, Mexican shoppers are still staying away from businesses along San Ysidro Blvd. just north of the border.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
LEXINGTON, KY
Musicians restoring hope instruments for eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There is a future country music star in the making in eastern Kentucky, but first they need an instrument and hundreds are now on the way. Instruments that have been largely silent are giving a voice to eastern Kentucky flood victims. "We are taking...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
FRANKFORT, KY
Annual Lionel's Bowls fundraiser for Franklin County feral cats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — To mark National Feral Cat Day, on Oct. 16, the Franklin County Humane Society is hosting its 10th annual Lionel's Bowls for Feral Friends fundraiser. All proceeds support the humane society's Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Program. It funds neutering surgeries, vaccinations, flea treatments, and ear...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
David Aldrich's forecast: Drying out Monday, but much cooler

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Thanks to the passage of a cold front, the temperatures in central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky will turn sharply cooler on Monday and through the middle of the week with opportunities for freezing temperatures in the morning. We're talking mid to upper 20s. Brrrr!...
KENTUCKY STATE
EKU's late rally not enough to push past Sam Houston State

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – EKU's late rally was one-upped by Sam Houston State on Saturday night at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels got a Parker McKinney tocudhown toss to Jayden Higgins with 1:01 to go, to put them up 17-16. EKU would go on to lose 25-17 in a thriller.
RICHMOND, KY

