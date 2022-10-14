Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KCPD investigating 2 suspicious deaths near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road
A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
KMBC.com
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KMBC.com
Some Chiefs fans asking for help after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are asking for help after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. Thieves took it from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. Now, the Kansas City community is stepping up to help.
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KMBC.com
SIlver alert issued for 70-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia
KCPD has issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman in Kansas City. Deborah A. Johnson is was last seen in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 14. Johnson has Dementia and easily forgets where she is. Police described her as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall,...
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Wood Ave. No suspect information has been released by the police at this time. A tweet from the KCKPD regarding the incident was shared at 12:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Suspicious death Thursday in 6200 block of Tracy Avenue ruled homicide
A suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue Thursday night is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
KCPD investigating homicide on East 113th Street
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are investigating the city's latest homicide on East 113th Street in the Ruskin Heights area.
KCTV 5
One dead in Blue Springs shooting, second person wounded
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A teenager is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Blue Springs. Police said Sunday morning the victim in the shooting was a 15-year-old. Officers were dispatched after shots were fired in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Cops Dismissed Abducted Black Women 'Rumor' Before Victim's Basement Escape
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, previously called fears of someone kidnapping and killing Black women and girls "unfounded."
fox4kc.com
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash. Fire equipment operator Harold E. “Gene” Eddins was off-duty during the time of the crash. Eddins was hired as a firefighter and paramedic in October of 2010 and spent 12 years with the department....
KMBC.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide
Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 70-year-old woman
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman after she was located safe.
Kansas City police located missing man with dementia, Silver Alert canceled
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for a man who had been missing.
