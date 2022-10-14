ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: one, five; White Balls: one, three) (six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net

Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
LINCOLN, NE
Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise

MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
LINCOLN, NE
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
LINCOLN, NE
Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach

Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska volleyball announces two time changes

Nebraska volleyball announced two time changes to the Huskers' schedule on Friday. Nebraska's match at Illinois on Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. The matchup will still be televised on BTN. The Huskers' match against Iowa in Lincoln on Nov. 11 — the 300th consecutive regular-season sellout —...
LINCOLN, NE
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Nebraska defense folds under the pressure of Aidan O’Connell and 101 Purdue plays

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Aidan O’Connell dropped back and scanned the field. No one open. With Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bearing down, the Purdue sixth-year quarterback sidestepped the rush and decided to run. Facing a fourth-and-1 in the final three minutes of a one-score game, O’Connell moved ahead for three yards and paid the price with a pads crunching hit.
LINCOLN, NE
Pregame: Luke Reimer out for Nebraska vs. Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nebraska will play without its leading tackler under the lights against Purdue. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer was on the field but not in uniform as the Huskers took the field for warmups at Ross-Ade Stadium. His absence means extended action for Eteva Mauga-Clements and Chris Kolarevic alongside the other starter, Nick Henrich.
LINCOLN, NE
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. Nebraska’s offensive line and run game has to make Purdue’s front pay for stunts and shifts. The Boilermakers may well blow up some of NU’s gap scheme runs, but zone schemes can...
LINCOLN, NE
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
LINCOLN, NE
Just askin': Where are Rahmir Johnson and Omar Manning?

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions. I attempt to answer them. It doesn’t just have to be football, though that’s what it ended up being this week. Volleyball questions are welcomed too, as are hoops questions now that basketball season is upon us.
LINCOLN, NE
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow

Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
NEBRASKA STATE

