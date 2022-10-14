ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Winning Smart Victory Post #73: The Homecoming Edition

Up until last year, I was Podunkdawg’s plus one for going to UGA games (unless they were in Arkansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma, in which case it was a toss up between Mr. Podunkdawg or youngest Podunkpup). Since her passing, I have been on a search for the perfect plus one for me, and so far, I have only had two-three people I would even take more than once, and for various reasons, none of them have been available for every home game.
Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away

The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get.  That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
15 Thoughts Can’t Put a Price on the Upcoming Bye Week

Georgia dispatched Vandy yesterday 55 to Zip. Except for a few issues, we looked good. There are a few things to work out, but nothing that a certain defensive tackle and sophomore wide receiver returning to the fold couldn’t fix. I think. 1. So, I’ve got to ask: Has...
Three Answers From UGA-Vandy

Georgia seamlessly drubbed Vanderbilt on Saturday. Here’s a look at three questions that lingered going into the game, and how they may or may not have been answered. For starters, anytime you shut an opponent out, it’s a great thing. It’s tough to do, and when even the backups post a goose egg, it says a lot about how ready to play the roster is from the top to bottom, and the fact that Vandy went home scoreless underscores that.
Third Quarter Open Thread: Slamming the ‘Dores

The Georgia Bulldogs put together a tidily efficient first half of offense, scoring touchdowns on 4 of 5 possessions and converting 5 of 7 third downs to stake themselves to a solid 28-0 lead over Vanderbilt on a sunny Homecoming afternoon in the Classic City. So far if Todd Monken...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation

Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
First Quarter Open Thread

It’s time for your Georgia Bulldogs to take on their (somewhat) hated nemesis the Vanderbilt Commodores. Annually this game causes me an inordinate amount of stress, and that’s without the injuries the Red and Balck are currently dealing with. Nothing would make me happier than to see Kirby’s...
Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming to town to play your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Usually, I’d have a whole slew of plans for this morning to get pumped up for the game (at least insomuch as one can get pumped up for playing Vandy). But all of that is going to have to wait this week. Early in the week I developed a bit of a cough... which isn’t unusual for me this time of year. But as the days passed, things got worse, and I had several negative Covid tests, so I finally went to the doctor and it turns out I have pneumonia. So I’ll be laid up doped up and taking it easy today. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy watching the Dawgs take the Commodores out in glorious fashion.
Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice

The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
ATHENS, GA

