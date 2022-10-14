The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming to town to play your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Usually, I’d have a whole slew of plans for this morning to get pumped up for the game (at least insomuch as one can get pumped up for playing Vandy). But all of that is going to have to wait this week. Early in the week I developed a bit of a cough... which isn’t unusual for me this time of year. But as the days passed, things got worse, and I had several negative Covid tests, so I finally went to the doctor and it turns out I have pneumonia. So I’ll be laid up doped up and taking it easy today. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy watching the Dawgs take the Commodores out in glorious fashion.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO