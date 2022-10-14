Read full article on original website
dawgsports.com
The Winning Smart Victory Post #73: The Homecoming Edition
Up until last year, I was Podunkdawg’s plus one for going to UGA games (unless they were in Arkansas, Missouri, or Oklahoma, in which case it was a toss up between Mr. Podunkdawg or youngest Podunkpup). Since her passing, I have been on a search for the perfect plus one for me, and so far, I have only had two-three people I would even take more than once, and for various reasons, none of them have been available for every home game.
Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get. That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
dawgsports.com
15 Thoughts Can’t Put a Price on the Upcoming Bye Week
Georgia dispatched Vandy yesterday 55 to Zip. Except for a few issues, we looked good. There are a few things to work out, but nothing that a certain defensive tackle and sophomore wide receiver returning to the fold couldn’t fix. I think. 1. So, I’ve got to ask: Has...
Carson Beck Shows What Future Could Be
Georgia's backup quarterback Carson Beck was impressive against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
dawgsports.com
Three Answers From UGA-Vandy
Georgia seamlessly drubbed Vanderbilt on Saturday. Here’s a look at three questions that lingered going into the game, and how they may or may not have been answered. For starters, anytime you shut an opponent out, it’s a great thing. It’s tough to do, and when even the backups post a goose egg, it says a lot about how ready to play the roster is from the top to bottom, and the fact that Vandy went home scoreless underscores that.
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
dawgsports.com
Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0: ‘Dawgs shake off stupor and floor the ‘Dores
During stretches of 2022 Georgia hasn’t looked entirely like a defending national champion. Such was not the case today in Athens. Georgia got off to a hot start and then kept pouring it on, sinking Clark Lea’s hapless Commodores 55-0. It worked for the Red and Black today....
dawgsports.com
Third Quarter Open Thread: Slamming the ‘Dores
The Georgia Bulldogs put together a tidily efficient first half of offense, scoring touchdowns on 4 of 5 possessions and converting 5 of 7 third downs to stake themselves to a solid 28-0 lead over Vanderbilt on a sunny Homecoming afternoon in the Classic City. So far if Todd Monken...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Clark Lea talks blowout loss to No. 1 Bulldogs, defensive coordinator situation
Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., saw a no-contest Saturday with No. 1 Georgia defeating Vanderbilt 55-0, and the Bulldogs have now shut out the Commodores in three straight meetings between the SEC East foes. Stetson Bennett carved up Vanderbilt's defense, and the Dawgs allowed very little when the 'Dores had the ball en route to a dominant all-around performance.
Separation Saturday in SEC: Alabama-Tennessee winner will challenge Georgia for league supremacy
Will Anderson is the heart and soul of Alabama football, and he made a statement this week that resonated across the league. “At the end of the day,” Anderson said on the SEC Network, " We’re still the standard.”. Georgia football fans might disagree after beating the Tide...
dawgsports.com
First Quarter Open Thread
It’s time for your Georgia Bulldogs to take on their (somewhat) hated nemesis the Vanderbilt Commodores. Annually this game causes me an inordinate amount of stress, and that’s without the injuries the Red and Balck are currently dealing with. Nothing would make me happier than to see Kirby’s...
5 things to know about UGA’s 100th homecoming
Initially described as “the gladdest of the year,” the University of Georgia celebrates a historic homecoming milestone.
dawgsports.com
Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread
The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming to town to play your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Usually, I’d have a whole slew of plans for this morning to get pumped up for the game (at least insomuch as one can get pumped up for playing Vandy). But all of that is going to have to wait this week. Early in the week I developed a bit of a cough... which isn’t unusual for me this time of year. But as the days passed, things got worse, and I had several negative Covid tests, so I finally went to the doctor and it turns out I have pneumonia. So I’ll be laid up doped up and taking it easy today. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy watching the Dawgs take the Commodores out in glorious fashion.
Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice
The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jefferson scored twice in the first quarter and didn't look back on the way to a 27-0 win over Flowery Branch. Quarterback Max Aldridge found Zay Minish four minutes into the game on a 24-yard pass to put the Dragons out in front. Six minutes later, Aldridge hooked up with Sammy Brown to double the Jefferson lead.
Red and Black
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Clayton News Daily
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
