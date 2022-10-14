Read full article on original website
With a new contract in place, the focus for Kaleida Health and unions will now be on hiring
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Union workers at Kaleida Health officially have a new three-year labor contract in place after six months of negotiating. Of the members who voted, 91% of 1199 SEIU members ratified the deal, and 74% of CWA Local 1168 members voted in favor. It was the longest...
Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage. Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires. A $30,000 bonus was given to...
police1.com
Buffalo, police union negotiating new contract after arbitrator awards $13M back pay, salary hikes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that an arbitrator has ruled Buffalo has to pay about $13 million in retroactive pay and salary increases to Buffalo police over two years, the city and the police union are looking for a fresh start for negotiations for a new contract. The city's police...
Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park. Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.
NYS increases minimum wage for home care aides
ALBANY, N.Y. — Home care aides will soon see an increase in their paycheck. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Thursday that the minimum wage for home care aides is increasing. The change went into effect on October 1, 2022. The minimum wage for home care...
Discussion makes push to inform and help Buffalo tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should the City of Buffalo have a tenant bill of rights that mirrors what tenants in New York City have?. That question and others were asked Saturday afternoon, during a discussion about housing issues in the Buffalo area at an event called Tenant Power Summit. PUSH...
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
ems1.com
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
Kaleida healthcare ratification vote underway after tentative deal reached
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health workers represented by two unions are voting on a new contract deal. "I can confirm that ratification votes are happening for both unions from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. for the next three days at various locations," said April Ezzell with 1199SEIU Communications. The...
Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers
ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
WNY charity and volunteers extend disaster relief efforts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dedicated volunteers, some from Western New York, have been helping restore and rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Teams have been gutting homes, cutting down damaged trees, and tarping roofs. Eight Days of Hope President and Founder, Steve Tybor, announced that they will be extending...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
Proposed Erie County 2023 budget includes property tax rate cut
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released his 2023 budget. Poloncarz says the budget is meant to get the county back to where it was prior to COVID. One of the biggest takeaways is his plan to lower property taxes. As he already touted on...
NYS PSC approves overlay of new area code in 716
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday approved an additional area code overlay within the current 716 area code in Western New York, in response to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator’s (NANPA) forecast of a shortage of telephone numbers in the 716 area code.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
Niagara Co. working to make opioid settlement fund recommendations
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Outside of Niagara Falls proper and the city of Lockport, it's all rural communities in Niagara County. "There are some nuances relative to meeting the needs in the rural communities," said Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Director Laura Kelemen. But that doesn't mean...
