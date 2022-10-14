ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Health
2 On Your Side

NYS increases minimum wage for home care aides

ALBANY, N.Y. — Home care aides will soon see an increase in their paycheck. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Thursday that the minimum wage for home care aides is increasing. The change went into effect on October 1, 2022. The minimum wage for home care...
HEALTH SERVICES
Don Boyd
The Ithaca Voice

Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
POLITICS
#Kaleida Health#Healthcare Workers#Seiu#Cwa Local 1168
2 On Your Side

WNY charity and volunteers extend disaster relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dedicated volunteers, some from Western New York, have been helping restore and rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Teams have been gutting homes, cutting down damaged trees, and tarping roofs. Eight Days of Hope President and Founder, Steve Tybor, announced that they will be extending...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
EDUCATION
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?

Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
AGRICULTURE
Health
2 On Your Side

NYS PSC approves overlay of new area code in 716

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday approved an additional area code overlay within the current 716 area code in Western New York, in response to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator’s (NANPA) forecast of a shortage of telephone numbers in the 716 area code.
POLITICS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $31.3 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced six municipalities will receive $31.3 million in financial assistance for critical water infrastructure improvements that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved funding packages in support of wastewater and drinking water projects totaling more than $43.1 million. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies.
POLITICS
