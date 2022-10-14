Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per MonthCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
STAR alternative to Denver police response may expand servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuitDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Cal Game Summary: Bears Lose to Colorado in OT
Cal loses to a previously winless Buffaloes, who were one of the worst defensive teams in the country
CBS Sports
Colorado vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 43.2 points per game. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the California Golden Bears at 2 p.m. ET at Folsom Field on Saturday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Look: College Football Program Getting Crushed For Controversial Field Storming
Typically, college football fans storm the field after massive upset wins over top teams in the nation. On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes fanbase rushed the field after an overtime win over 3-3 California. Colorado is now 1-5 on the year after losing its first five games of the 2022 season.
tonyspicks.com
Stanford Cardinals vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10/15/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Stanford Cardinals will go against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:30 PM ET. The Stanford Cardinal started their season with a straightforward victory over FCS Colgate, but things quickly unraveled when they faced FBS opposition. They are coming off...
washparkprofile.com
Coloradans facing an avalanche of fees
In June, we embraced the Colorado Avalanche bringing Lord Stanley back to our state. Denver now truly is Hockey Town U.S.A. with the Stanley Cup, the University of Denver is the NCAA Champion, Denver East hockey won the high school national championship and the PeeWee Jr. Avs won The Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament this year.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
Daily Record
Colorado one of the housing markets most vulnerable to price declines across the country
ATLANTA — Housing markets along the West Coast and across the Rocky Mountain region, including Denver, are the most vulnerable to price declines in the coming months as both sellers and buyers readjust their expectations. “The market is clearly turning,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of...
20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan
We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S. Something that I've found out is one of...
drhscordnews.com
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
AdWeek
Former KUSA Reporter Gets Denver Station Logo Etched on Tombstone
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ron Mitchell worked at KUSA in Denver for more than 25 years before retiring in 1995. “He championed stories about people who...
Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean ‘monopoly,’ experts warn
The parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway are considering a merger, where the two chains would become one. But what could that mean for shoppers?
Comments / 0