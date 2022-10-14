ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

📷2022 Great Bend Rec flag football champions

Record: (6-0) Coached by: Clint Pangburn, Mike Ringo & Aaron Schartz. Parker Schartz (not pictured) Coached by: Garrett Rebel, Marcus Hererra, & Tim Friess. Coached by: David Debes, Cody Kelly & Eric Steiner. Roster:. Brecken Ochs. Colson Kelly. Nolan Chrest. Gavin Smith. Lincoln Kelly. Connor Pechanec. Brantley Debes. Kavion Carter.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panthers take 2nd at WAC

Liberal defeated the Great Bend Lady Panthers 18-25, 27-25, 25-23 to claim their first Western Athletic Conference Volleyball title since 2008 Saturday in Liberal. The Lady Panthers (19-14) picked up wins over Garden City, Dodge City and Hays, but couldn't defeat the Redskins on their home floor. Great Bend now...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton volleyball splits results in Missouri

The Barton Community College volleyball team stepped out of conference play this weekend with split results competing in the Cardinal Classic hosted by Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. Barton is now 16-10 on the season, returning to conference play on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. first serve at...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Tigers Fall Short at Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State got out to a fast start leading 10-0 after one quarter, but Central Oklahoma rallied to take a 16-10 lead by halftime and held on from there forward. The Bronchos won 35-23, moving to 5-2 on the season, while FHSU moved to 1-6. The Tigers put together a 60-yard drive to open the game that resulted in a Parker Janky 32-yard field goal. Makel Williams then made a big play on defense with the Bronchos inside the FHSU 10 yardline by intercepting a pass and returning it 53 yards to set up another scoring drive for the Tigers. Jack Dawson found Manny Ramsey for a 30-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead about eight minutes into the contest.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Royalty at Hoisington High School

Hoisington High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen prior to a home football game on Sept. 30. Addy Mason was voted Homecoming queen and Kanye Cross was chosen as the king. Last year's king and queen, Legend Robinson and Livvy Brewer, were pictured with the rest of the 2022...
HOISINGTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the […]
CANTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
KVOE

Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia

A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound on […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

