Barton women's soccer drops 1-0 national ranked battle at Butler
A 54th minute goal proved to be the difference maker Saturday in El Dorado as the 17th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team lost 1-0 at 6th ranked Butler Community College. The Cougars had multiple opportunities to get on the board, outshooting Butler 10-2 in the first half including...
📷2022 Great Bend Rec flag football champions
Record: (6-0) Coached by: Clint Pangburn, Mike Ringo & Aaron Schartz. Parker Schartz (not pictured) Coached by: Garrett Rebel, Marcus Hererra, & Tim Friess. Coached by: David Debes, Cody Kelly & Eric Steiner. Roster:. Brecken Ochs. Colson Kelly. Nolan Chrest. Gavin Smith. Lincoln Kelly. Connor Pechanec. Brantley Debes. Kavion Carter.
Lady Panthers take 2nd at WAC
Liberal defeated the Great Bend Lady Panthers 18-25, 27-25, 25-23 to claim their first Western Athletic Conference Volleyball title since 2008 Saturday in Liberal. The Lady Panthers (19-14) picked up wins over Garden City, Dodge City and Hays, but couldn't defeat the Redskins on their home floor. Great Bend now...
Barton volleyball splits results in Missouri
The Barton Community College volleyball team stepped out of conference play this weekend with split results competing in the Cardinal Classic hosted by Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. Barton is now 16-10 on the season, returning to conference play on Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. first serve at...
Tigers Fall Short at Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State got out to a fast start leading 10-0 after one quarter, but Central Oklahoma rallied to take a 16-10 lead by halftime and held on from there forward. The Bronchos won 35-23, moving to 5-2 on the season, while FHSU moved to 1-6. The Tigers put together a 60-yard drive to open the game that resulted in a Parker Janky 32-yard field goal. Makel Williams then made a big play on defense with the Bronchos inside the FHSU 10 yardline by intercepting a pass and returning it 53 yards to set up another scoring drive for the Tigers. Jack Dawson found Manny Ramsey for a 30-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead about eight minutes into the contest.
Ellinwood standout Dutton to continue basketball career at Illinois-Springfield
Another season of prep hoops is just around the corner. Ellinwood's Brit Dutton is ending some of the drama early. Earlier this week, the senior made a verbal commitment to continue his basketball career next season at The University of Illinois-Springfield (UIS). Dutton learned of the school - located eight...
Leveque's runner-up finish highlights Barton Men's Cross Country at Ollie Isom Invitational
Theo Leveque led the Barton Community College men's Cross Country team in their final tune up before the postseason Friday morning at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS at the El Dorado Disc Golf Course. Leveque paced the four pack of Cougars with a runner-up finish in...
Barton Women's Cross Country completes final tune up test at the Ollie Isom Invitational
The Barton Community College women's cross country team returned to the course Friday morning competing in its' final regular season meet at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS. Competing for the first time in 20 days and for just the second time on a 5K race, sophomore...
Royalty at Hoisington High School
Hoisington High School crowned their Homecoming King and Queen prior to a home football game on Sept. 30. Addy Mason was voted Homecoming queen and Kanye Cross was chosen as the king. Last year's king and queen, Legend Robinson and Livvy Brewer, were pictured with the rest of the 2022...
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the […]
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Catching Up – Fall 2022
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, October 1, indicates almost all of our area still in extreme drought, including all of Barton County. Exceptional drought is continuing to expand. The six to ten-day outlook (October 18 to 22) indicates near normal temperatures to slightly below normal temperatures and 50 to 60% chance of below normal precipitation. Normal isn’t much but at least we should have seasonal temperatures. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (October 20 to 26) indicates a 50 to 60% chance of above normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation. Not a promising outlook.
Great Bend Rec hosting kids' programs while school is out
School is out next week but the Great Bend Recreation Commission is in. Deadline to enroll your child in the Rec's Kids Day Out programs is Oct. 17. A fun afternoon of Halloween crafts at the Activity Center. - Fee: $10. - Date: 10/20. - Time: 1 p.m. -5 p.m.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound on […]
