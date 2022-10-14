ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger-Albertsons merger could mean ‘monopoly,’ experts warn

By Ashley Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Update: Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning .

DENVER (KDVR) — Experts warn Colorado shoppers could face higher prices and fewer choices if King Soopers and Safeway merge.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the parent companies for the two grocery giants are in talks to become one large chain.

“You’re taking two competitors that are serious competitors, and now you’re putting them together and competition in the market will decrease,” University of Denver finance professor Mac Clouse said.

Mega-grocer could impact shoppers

While other states have regional chains like Publix and Hy-Vee to choose from, Colorado’s main grocery options are all owned by Albertsons/Safeway and Kroger.

“It can have a much more significant impact in Colorado than it would in other places,” Clouse said.

According to data published in 2021, Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market stores, made up 33% of the market share for groceries in Denver. Walmart was a distant second at 16%, and Safeway held 11% of the market share.

Under the proposed merger, the new Kroger-Safeway stores would take over nearly 45% of Denver’s grocery store footprint. However, Clouse argued it actually would create a monopoly in Denver’s grocery game.

“If those entities merge, they’ve got 100% of that market,” he said. “The broader market includes Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, but when you start looking specifically at the traditional grocery stores, it’s not that broader market and that’s where the monopoly would happen.”

Clouse said under that scenario, shoppers would lose.

“It’s going to hurt. It’s going to hurt because they don’t have the competition from each other that forces them to keep prices down,” he said. “Without competition then they can raise their prices and that’s what the consumers will see.”

Union: Merger would mean ‘monopoly’

Clouse said Colorado may also see store closures.

“If they happen to have a King Soopers that was just across the street from an Albertsons or across the street from a Safeway, they don’t need to have two grocery stores right across the street from each other anymore because they’re not competing. So they can shut one of them down,” he said.

In a statement, UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said, “The proposed merger of these two grocery giants is devastating for workers and consumers alike and must be stopped.”

UFCW Local 7 is the union representing Colorado grocery workers at both Kroger and Albertsons/Safeway stores.

“This proposed merger of two of the largest grocery companies in the nation will no doubt create a monopoly in the grocery industry for many communities, with one company owning a $47 billion market share,” the statement said.

Gloria (Baca) Basq
2d ago

The only reason Wal Mart hasn't annihilated King Sooper & Safeway , is because , Wal Mart treats their customers like THEIR NOTHING BUT THIEVES !!! They try to (I'm 82) force me to show my receipt ??? I tell them ' H... No ! call the police , So I can sue you !!! I just spent $200 and I REFUSE to be treated like a thief ! THEY HAVE THE GUTS TO SAY " SOME OF YOUR PURCHASES ARE NOT BAGGED 😵! Well why don't you produce BIGGER BAGS ? I reported 6 BIG Men that were cutting open Videos, CD's. I told security which Cashier they were at... THEY IGNORED ME ! They'd rather go after little old 👵Ladies ! King Soopers blinds you with the light in your face. And their new customers are rude as H...! They make sure they can prove I'm Spanish. And can't speak Spanish. What a shock they got when I ran after them , because they had just said "Passe Este Viejita !!! Most people say I look 50 😒

Anthony padilla
3d ago

go to Walmart or Sam's club other small stores mom and pop stores stop buying from them let them know about their greedy merger don't buy from them and see what happens

charles ritcherson
2d ago

king soopers is a horrible company, they will never get any more of my $ , if they had Publix for competition, they'd b out of business

