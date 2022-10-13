ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears QB Justin Fields finds Dante Pettis for 40-yard TD vs. Commanders

By Alyssa Barbieri
By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phXHw_0iYMLcaK00

The Chicago Bears broke the touchdown drought on Thursday Night Football — and it came exactly when they needed it to open the second half.

Following an abysmal first half, where the Bears were held scoreless by one of the worst defenses in the NFL, Chicago found a spark on their opening possession of the second half.

With the Bears driving near midfield, quarterback Justin Fields found wide receiver Dante Pettis for a 40-yard touchdown with pressure in his face. It was the first touchdown scored in the last two Thursday Night Football games, and it gave Chicago a 7-3 lead.

Pettis has been putting together an impressive outing against the Commanders, where he has three catches for 73 yards and a score.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

