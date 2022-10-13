Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ lashes out at Reuters reporter; Ethereum network at peak performance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 18 includes Japan looking to amend KYC rules for crypto, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s post about the company’s recent dealings with a Reuters reporter and Texas’ probe into FTX US and Sam Bankman-Fried for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The...
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules
The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
Mastercard to address pent-up demand by offering banks an easy way into crypto
According to CNBC, payment processing giant Mastercard is rolling out a program helping financial institutions offer crypto trading. The program will offer a turnkey solution for banks to meet the crypto trading demands of customers. Mastercard said the service would leverage the Paxos trading platform to execute trades while offering help meeting regulatory compliance and security requirements.
Australian regulator suspends Holon Investments’ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin funds
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited to cease offering crypto investment funds to retail investors for incomplete target market determination (TMD) submissions. A target market determination (TMD) is a document that details the customer profile and associated risk for a product. Holon had...
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%
One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
Quant rises over $200 after surging 100% in 30 days
Quant Network’s QNT token is one of the best-performing digital assets in the crypto market, as its value has surged by over 100% to $216.54 in the last 30 days. The native token of the interoperability-focused blockchain network has enjoyed a string of positive performances, culminating in being Oct. 17’s top gainer, according to CryptoSlate data.
North Korean Lazarus Group targets Japanese crypto firms
North Korean hacker group Lazarus has reportedly launched multiple cyber-attacks against Japanese crypto exchanges, according to Japan News. Japan’s National Police and Financial Services agencies issued a joint statement to inform the public about the hacker’s tactics and help them take appropriate measures. The Lazarus group reportedly sent...
The world’s first staking summit will convene to explore where the $300bn+ industry goes next
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The world’s first Staking Summit will convene this November to explore where crypto’s rapidly growing $300bn+ staking ecosystem goes post-Ethereum’s merge....
Research: On-chain metrics show peak Ethereum network performance post-Merge
The Ethereum Merge was completed on Sept. 15, marking the network’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain and a significant milestone on the road to ETH 2.0, AKA “Consensus Layer.”. A month on, what do on-chain metrics suggest regarding ETH’s network performance post-Merge?. Ethereum Participation Rate. Reliability...
Ripple starts testing XRPL sidechain compatible with Ethereum
Peersyt Technology has launched a sidechain that integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL). The sidechain is available on XRPL Devnet for developers to start testing before it goes live. According to the announcement, a bridge has been created between an EVM-compatible chain and the XRPL...
